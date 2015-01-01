पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवा का घुटता दम:सेटेलाइट ने आगजनी के 5575 स्पॉट पकड़े, 409 पराली से जुड़े, पराली के धुएं में सांस लेना मुश्किल, 348 पहुंचा पीएम 2.5 लेवल

बठिंडा
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक सिर्फ 100 किसानों का ही किया गया है चालान

किसानों के विरोध के चलते बने खींचतान के माहौल में अब प्रदूषण ने भी घातक रूप दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। हवा का दम घोट रहे इस प्रदूषण का स्तर अब खतरनाक रेेंज के नजदीक पहुंचना शुरू हो गया है। त्याेहारों से ठीक पहले हो रहे इस वायु प्रदूषण का असर बच्चों से लेकर युवाओं तक पड़ रहा है। जहां पिछले साल आगजनी के 6 हजार से अधिक केस पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने रिकार्ड किए थे, वहीं इस बार आगजनी के इन केसों की संख्या 2500 से अधिक हो चुकी है। जिला बठिंडा की शायद ही ऐसी कोई सड़क होगी, जहां पराली को जलाया नहीं जा रहा हो। ऐसे में दिवाली से पहले ही पराली के धुंए से पैदा हुए प्रदूषण ने सेहत विशेषकर फेफड़ों के लिए घातक पीएम 2.5 कणों के स्तर को 348 तक पहुंचा दिया है जो पिछले छह दिनों में सबसे अधिक है।

वहीं पीएम 10 कणों के प्रदूषण का स्तर भी रविवार के मुकाबले कुछ कम 281 नोट किया गया। नवंबर माह में एकाएक अक्टूबर माह के मुकाबले हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर अधिक बिगड़ा है। अभी तक जिला बठिंडा में 5575 स्पॉट पकड़े हैं जिसमें 409 पराली जलाने के केस हैं जिसमें प्रदूषण विभाग किसानों के 100 चालान काट चुका है। इस बीच 9 नवंबर को सेटेलाइट से जिला बठिंडा में आगजनी की घटनाओं को चिन्हित किया गया है। इसमें पराली के अलावा श्मशान घाटों और कचरा घरों सहित अन्य सभी प्रकार की आग की घटनाएं भी जुड़ जाती हैं।

30 हजार हेक्टेयर कम हुई धान की काशत, पर प्रदूषण जारी
बठिंडा जिला में इस बार पराली के रकबे में खासी कटौती हुई है तथा इसमें कुल 30 हजार हेक्टेयर के करीब पराली कम लगी है जिसका बड़ा कारण नरमे का अच्छा दाम मिलना रहा है। वहीं पराली क धुंए से अजीज आकर भी कई किसानों ने इस बार धान की फसल को अलविदा कहा है। वहीं इस बार मक्का की फसल भी करीब 10 हजार हेक्टेयर में लगाई गई है जिससे धान का क्षेत्रफल कम होने से इलाका अक्टूबर माह तक राहत महसूस कर रहा था, लेकिन नवंबर माह आते ही पराली जलाने के केसों में काफी वृद्धि हुई है जिसका पता हवा में घुल रहे जहर से पता लगता है। 4 नंवबर को जहां हवा में पीएम 2.5 का प्रदूषण अधिकतम 305 रिकार्ड हुआ, वहीं पीएम 10 भी 219 रिकार्ड किया गया जबकि सोमवार को दोनों ही क्रमश: 348 व 281 रिकार्ड किए गए। ऐसे में अंधाधुंध पराली को जलाने से यह हालात पैदा हो रहे हैं जिससे निपटना इतना आसानी नहीं लग रहा है। जिले के सभी स्टेट व गांवों की सड़कों पर पराली को आग लगाई जा रही है जिससे शाम को सड़कें धुंए से भर रही हैं।

क्या है पीएम 2.5 व पीएम 10 कण

पीएम 2.5 का मतलब हवा में उड़ रहे प्रदूषण के बेहद महीन व बारीक कण, जो सांस के साथ अंदर जा सकते हैं। यह सीधे फेफड़ों को अपनी चपेट में लेते हैं जिससे सांस व अन्य कोई बीमारी हो सकती है। इसी तरह पीएम 10 कण का साइज बड़ा होता है तथा यह भी सेहत के लिए सही नहीं हैं जिससे बचने को इस प्रदूषण के समय में मास्क लगाकर रखें। प्रदूषण मानकों में 0-50 तक संातोषजनक, 51-100 तक सामान्य, 101 और 200 के बीच ‘मध्यम’, 201 से 300 के बीच ‘खराब’, 301 से 400 के बीच ‘बहुत खराब’ और 401 से 500 के बीच ‘गंभीर’ श्रेणी का माना जाता है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू
एमडी मेडिसन डा. रमणदीप गोयल कहते हैं कि अस्थमा व अन्य श्वास संबंधी रोगों में पीड़ित लोगों को इस धुंए से खुद को बचाकर रखना होगा। वहीं छोटे बच्चों के भी धुंए के संपर्क में लगातार रहने से उन्हें कई तरह की बीमारियां हो सकती हैं, ऐसे में बच्चों को जितना हो सके, बाहर की घुटन भरी हवा से दूर रखें।

किसानों को जुर्माना कर रहे हैं
बठिंडा में पिछली बार के मुकाबले इस बार पराली जलाने की घटनाएं कम हुई हैं। हम लगातार पराली जलाने वाले किसानों को जुर्माना कर रहे हैं तथा अभी तक 100 नोटिस दिए जा चुके हैं। किसानों को लगातार पराली को नहीं जलाने को लेकर प्रेरित भी किया जा रहा है। ई. रमणदीप सिद्धू, एसडीओ, पीपीसीबी, बठिंडा​​​​​​​

