एजुकेशन:बच्चों के आवेदन से वंचित रहने पर स्कूल मुखी होंगे जिम्मेदार

बठिंडा44 मिनट पहले
  • वजीफों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए 4 और 5 नवंबर को फिर से खोली गई है वेबसााइट

होनहार व जरूरतमंद बच्चों को हायर एजुकेशन उपलब्ध करवाने में मददगार साबित होने वाली वजीफा को सफल बनाने में शिक्षा विभाग ने कड़ा रुख अख्तियार किया है। विभिन्न स्कीमों में योग्य विद्यार्थियों के आवेदन न होने के लिए अब सीधे तौर पर स्कूल मुखिया अथवा प्रिंसिपल जिम्मेदार होंगे और उनसे विभागीय स्तर पर जवाबतलबी भी की जा सकेगी। स्कूल मुखिया व प्रिंसिपल को लाभपात्री योग्य विद्यार्थियों का आवेदन सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

इसके बाद नहीं खुलेगा पोर्टल
वजीफा स्कीमों के लिए स्कूल स्तर पर 4 व 5 नवंबर को आवेदन किए जा सकेंगे जबकि जिला स्तर पर डाटा वेरिफाई करके स्टेट को 4 से 6 नवंबर तक फारवर्ड करने की हिदायत है। वहीं प्री मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम फॉर एससी स्टूडेंट्स (क्लास 9वीं व 10वीं) और प्री मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम फॉर ओबीसी स्टूडेंट्स (पहली से 10वीं) योजना के तहत जिला स्तर पर डाटा वेरिफाई करके स्टेट को 25 नवंबर तक फारवर्ड किया जा सकेगा। इसके बाद पोर्टल नहीं खोला जाएगा, अगर निर्धारित दो दिन की अवधि में योग्य विद्यार्थी का आवेदन नहीं हो पाता तो इसके लिए स्कूल मुखी, प्रिंसिपल जिम्मेदार होंगे।

स्कूलों की लापरवाही से वजीफा से वंचित रहते हैं विद्यार्थी

शिक्षा के प्रति विद्यार्थियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए चलाई गई विभिन्न वजीफा योजनाओं में योग्य विद्यार्थियों के आवेदन के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से कई बार वेब पोर्टल खोला गया और बार-बार आवेदन की तारीखें बढ़ाने के अलावा रिमाइंडर भी भेजे गए। इसके बावजूद भी स्कूल प्रबंधकों की ओर से निजी दिलचस्पी नहीं लेने की वजह से कई स्कूलों का डाटा में अनेक खामियां पाई गई जिन्हें दुरुस्त करवाने को भी बार-बार चेताया गया। स्कूल प्रबंधकों की ऐसी लापरवाही की बदौलत हर साल सैकड़ों योग्य विद्यार्थियों का आवेदन नहीं हो पाने की वजह से वे वजीफा स्कीम का लाभ लेने से वंचित रह जाते हैं। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से गड़बड़ियां निकलने पर सुधार के लिए भेजा जाता है। गलती छोड़ देने से विद्यार्थियों का वजीफा शुरू नहीं हो पाता।

स्कूल मुखियों को आवेदन के लिए दिए गए हैं निर्देश

4 व 5 नवंबर को एक बार फिर से खोले जा रहे पोर्टल में योग्य विद्यार्थियों का आवेदन करने के लिए स्कूल मुखियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। वहीं आवेदन से किसी बच्चे के वंचित रहने पर स्कूल मुखी की जिम्मेदारी तय होने के बारे में भी आगाह कर दिया गया है।
भूपिंदर कौर, डिप्टी डीईओ सेकंडरी बठिंडा

