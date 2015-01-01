पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:मधुमक्खी पालन की ट्रेनिंग देकर स्वरोजगार की दी प्रेरणा

बठिंडा23 मिनट पहले
10 दिवसीय कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण में जानकारी देते हुए विशेषज्ञ।
  • कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र ने बी कीपिंग में स्किल डेवलपमेंट ट्रेनिंग कोर्स करवाया, मार्केटिंग की भी दी जानकारी

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र, बठिंडा की ओर से आईसीएआर के अंतर्गत मधुमक्खी पालन के लिए 10 दिवसीय कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण पाठ्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। एसोसिएट डायरेक्टर डॉ. जितेन्द्र सिंह बराड़, के मार्गदर्शन में 12 से 23 नवंबर तक चले इस प्रशिक्षण पाठ्यक्रम में 50 युवाओं, किसानों और खेत की महिलाओं के एक बैच ने भाग लिया। पशु पालन विभाग से प्रोफेसर व प्रोजेक्ट आर्य के वैज्ञानिक प्रभारी डॉ. अजीतपाल सिंह धालीवाल ने किसानों, विशेषकर बेरोजगार युवाओं की आजीविका में सुधार लाने में विभिन्न सहायक व्यवसायों की भूमिका पर प्रकाश डाला।

केवीके के सहायक प्रोफेसर (प्लांट प्रोटेक्शन) डॉ विनय पठानिया ने जानकारी पूर्ण जानकारी साझा की। वहीं लाइव डेमोस्ट्रेशन से मधुमक्खी पालन से संबंधित एक साल के दौरान विभिन्न मधुमक्खी उत्पाद, शहद एकत्र करना, प्रसंस्करण व भंडारण के अलावा दुश्मन मधुमक्खी तथा उसके बीमारी से बचाव संबंधी विस्तृत जानकारी दी। एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर (गृह विज्ञान) डॉ. जसविंदर कौर बराड़ ने शहद व मधुमक्खी पालन के विभिन्न उपयोग बताए, वहीं वहीं शहद से तैयार किए जाने वाले पौष्टिक और स्वादिष्ट व्यंजन की जानकारी दी।

केवीके के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर (एक्सटेंशन एजुकेशन) डॉ. गुरमीत सिंह ढिल्लों ने विभिन्न मधुमक्खी उत्पादों के विपणन के लिए टिप्स दिए। उन्होंने सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप और और एफपीओ के गठन के बारे में भी बताया। प्रशिक्षण पाठ्यक्रम के समापन में प्रश्नोत्तरी सत्र का आयोजन किया गया व विजेता प्रशिक्षुओं को एसोसिएट निदेशक डॉ. जितेन्द्र सिंह बराड़ ने सम्मानित किया गया।

विभिन्न योजनाओं और सब्सिडी की जानकारी दी

हॉर्टीकल्चर के हेड रीना रानी ने विभाग और राष्ट्रीय मधुमक्खी बोर्ड द्वारा मधुमक्खी पालन करने वालों को अपनी इकाइयां स्थापित करने के लिए विभिन्न योजनाओं और सब्सिडी के बारे में चर्चा की। पंजाब नेशनल बैंक गोनियाना के वित्तीय साक्षरता काउंसलर ओम प्रकाश सरोवा ने ऋण संबंधी संकट से मुक्ति के बारे में जागरूक किया। मेलिफेरा एफपीसी के मुखी शैलिंदर सिंह ने एक प्रगतिशील मधुमक्खीपालक के तौर पर अपने अनुभव साझा किए।

