निगम चुनाव की तैयारी:सीनियर लीडरशिप को गुटबाजी से दूर रहने की नसीहत, कईओं की घर वापसी

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना अनलॉक के बाद शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रधान सुखबीर बादल ने पहली सिटी रैली को किया संबोधित

कोरोना अनलॉक के बाद पहली बार शिअद प्रधान सुखबीर बादल बठिंडा सिटी में शिअद वर्करों की रैली को संबोधित करने पहुंचे, लेकिन शायद यह सरकार या ठंड का ही असर कहा जा सकता है कि शिअद वर्करों में मंगलवार की रैली में जोशो-खरोश थोड़ा कम नजर आया। गोनियाना रोड स्थित हांडी रेस्टोरेंट में 11 बजे की रैली के लिए शिअद प्रधान सुखबीर बादल दोपहर करीब 1.15 बजे स्टेज पर पहुंचे, लेकिन मंच पर बैठने कीं बजाए उन्होंने करीब 10 मिनट में 35 से 40 लोगों को सिरोपे बांटे, जिसमें कांग्रेस से घर वापसी करने वाले दो पूर्व शिअद पार्षदों सहित एक भाजपा व आप के प्रेस सेक्रेटरी भी शामिल हैं, के उपरांत मात्र 5 मिनट के

संबोधन में पुलिस अधिकारियों को शिअद वर्करों से धक्केशाही नहीं करने की चेतावनी देकर 2021 के निगम चुनाव तथा 2022 के विधानसभा चुनाव को जीतने का आह्वान कर रवाना भी हो गए। इससे पहले सुखबीर बादल ने सर्कल प्रधानों से करीब 15 मिनट की विशेष मीटिंग की जिसके बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उन्होंने कृषि बिलों के लिए भाजपा व कांग्रेस पर भी तीखा शाब्दिक हमला बोला तथा शिअद नेताओं को गुटबाजी से दूर रहने की नसीहत दी।

आरोप - बठिंडा के विकास को नहीं दिया फंड
सुखबीर बादल ने मंच से सीधे वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत बादल पर बिना नाम लिए हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार के राज में बठिंडा के विकास को कोई फंड नहीं दिया गया तथा कांग्रेस ने 4 साल का समय निकाल दिया है, लेकिन शिअद की सरकार में सीएम परकाश सिंह बादल व टीम बठिंडा में लोगांे के मध्य रहते थे तथा शहर के विकास में कोई कमी नहीं छोड़ी। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह एक बार भी शहर में नहीं आए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि बठिंडा मंे पैसे इकट्‌ठा करने के अलावा अधिकारियों से पोस्टिंग के पैसे लिए जा रहे हैं। पूर्व पार्षद बंत सिंह सिद्धू व उनकी पत्नी पूर्व पार्षद शिंदर कौर के कांग्रेस छोड़ पुन: शिअद ज्वाइन करने के मौके सीआईए पुलिस टीम के उनके घर जाने की बात पर सुखबीर बादल ने कहा कि पुलिस सरकार के दबाव में काम करना बंद करे।

चेतावनी- कांग्रेसी मेयर बना तो 2022 में रुकेगा विकास
निगम चुनाव 2021 से पूर्व ही शिअद प्रधान सुखबीर बादल ने 2022 का भविष्य बताते हुए कहा कि 2022 में सत्ता में शिअद सरकार आने वाली है। निगम चुनाव में शिअद अच्छे उम्मीदवारों को टिकट देगा तथा गलती से भी लोगों ने अगर मेयर कांग्रेस पार्टी का बना दिया तो साल बाद 2022 विस चुनाव में शिअद सत्ता मंे आएगी, लेकिन कांग्रेसी मेयर होने से बठिंडा शहर की फंडिंग खर्च नहीं होगी जिससे शहर का विकास रुक जाएगा। शिअद ज्वाइन करने वालों में पूर्व पार्षद कांग्रेस के बंत सिंह सिद्धू, पूर्व पार्षद शिंदर कौर, भाजपा के दलजीत रोमाणा व आप के प्रेस सेक्रेटरी पंकज महेश्वरी सहित करीब 40 लोगों को शिअद से जोड़ा गया है। हालांकि अकाली लीडरों ने दावा किया कि अन्य कई लोग शिअद में कांग्रेस छोड़कर आ रहे थे, लेकिन सरकार ने दबाव डालकर रोक लिया।

नसीहत- गुटबाज़ी नहीं चलेगी, एकजुट होकर चलें
रैली से पहले सुखबीर बादल ने सर्कल प्रधानों कीं मीटिंग को संबोधित करते हुए एकजुटता की घुट्टी पिलाई। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी में किसी भी तरह से ग्रुपिज्म को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा तथा यह किसी के हित में नहीं है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने निगम चुनाव के अलावा कुछ एक अन्य मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा की। इस मौके पर पूर्व मंत्री सिकंदर सिंह मलूका, महासचिव सरूप सिंगला, जिला प्रधान बलकार बराड़, सिटी प्रधान राजविंदर सिद्धू, बलजीत सिंह बीड़बहमन, बलवंत राय नाथ, दलजीत बराड़ एडवोकेट, इकबाल सिंह बबली ढिल्लों, एसजीपीसी मैंबर बीबी जोगिंदर कौर, बीबी दविंदर कौर खालसा, महिला प्रधान बलविंदर कौर, डा. ओपी शर्मा, चमकौर मान, निर्मल सिंह संधू, हनी धीर, दीनव सिंगला, राकेश सिंगला, डिंपी बांग्ला व राकेश काका आदि शामिल हुए।

