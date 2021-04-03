पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Shiromani Jarnail Amar Shaheed Baba Jiwan Singh Rangrette Gurke's Son Celebrated 45th Martyr

शहीद समागम:शिरोमणि जरनैल अमर शहीद बाबा जीवन सिंह रंगरेटे गुरुके के बेटे का 45वां शहीद समागम मनाया

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
गांव गहरी बारां सिंह में शिरोमणि जरनैल अमर शहीद बाबा जीवन सिंह रंगरेटे गुरुके के बेटे का 45वां शहीद समागम पूरी श्रद्धा से मनाया गया। इस समागम में लोक जन शक्ति पार्टी के राज्य प्रधान किरणजीत सिंह गहरी मेंबर एफसीआई भारत सरकार विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे। गहरी ने बाबा जीवन सिंह का नया दरबार हाल बनाने के लिए कमेटी और गांव वासियों को मुबारकबाद दी व शिरोमणि कमेटी से मांग की कि श्री अमृतसर

साहिब के हरमंदर साहिब में गिराए गए बंुगा रंगरेटों को तुरंत स्थापित किया जाए और शिरोमणि कमेटी के अधीन आते गुरुद्वारा साहिब की इमारतों में अनुसूचित जातियों के बच्चों के लिए गुरमत विद्यालय आैर आईएएस, आईपीसी, एमबीबीएस, पीसीएस की परीक्षा पास करने के लिए मुफ्त कोचिंग सेंटर खोले जाएं। इस मौके पर मास्टर किशन सिंह को गुरजीवन सिंह एनआरआई की ओर से दरबार हाल बनवाने के लिए दिए गए 3 लाख रुपए के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। गुरुद्वारा कमेटी की ओर से किरणजीत सिंह गहरी, जगदीप सिंह गहरी, बीबी सुरिंदर कौर व अन्यों को सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

