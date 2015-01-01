पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मामला दर्ज:नशा बेचने से रोका तो गांव गुरुसर के सरपंच समेत दो पर कातिलाना हमला

बठिंडा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीड़ित सरपंच की शिकायत पर बाप बेटे समेत 16 लोगों पर मामला दर्ज

थाना तलवंडी साबो के अधीन पड़ते गांव गुरुसर में गांव के ही रहने वाले कुछ लोगों द्वारा सरपंच व उसके साथी पर कातिलाना हमला कर उन्हें गंभीर रूप से जख्मी कर दिया, सरपंच का कसूर सिर्फ इतना था कि उसने आरोपी को नशा ना बेचने व बुरे कामों से दूर रहने की बात कही थी। पुलिस ने गंभीर रूप से जख्मी गांव के सरपंच की शिकायत पर बाप बेटे समेत करीब 16 लोगों के खिलाफ इरादा कत्ल समेत अन्य धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। फिलहाल मामले में किसी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार गुरजीत सिंह उम्र 40 वासी गुरुसर ने तलवंडी साबो पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि वो गांव का सरपंच है, उनके गांव का रहने वाला गगनदीप सिंह तथा उसके दोस्त नशा आदि बेचने तथा गलत कामों में शामिल थे, गांव का सरपंच होने के नाते वो आरोपी को ऐसा करने से रोका करता था, इसी रंजिश में बीती 7 दिसंबर को गगनदीप सिंह ने अपने साथी बिटू सिंह, बलवंत सिंह, प्रेमजीत सिंह पुत्र

बलवंत सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, खुशी सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, प्रीती सिंह, हरदीप कौर पत्नी जगजीत सिंह, रानी कौर पत्नी बलवंत सिंह वासी गुरुसर, मनप्रीत सिंह वासी फतेहगढ़ नो आबाद तथा 5 अज्ञात लोगों के साथ मिलकर सरपंच गुरजीत सिंह व उसके साथ मौजूद सर्बजीत सिंह वासी गुरुसर को बीच रास्ते में घेर लिया, इससे पहले कि वो कुछ समझ पाता आरोपियों ने उसे जान से मारने की नियत से उनके साथ बुरी तरह से

मारपीट शुरू कर दी। जिन्हें गंभीर हालत में आदेश अस्पताल भुच्चो में दाखिल कराया गया है। जख्मी सरपंच की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 307 समेत विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर उनकी गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं। पुलिस का कहना है कि जल्द की ओरोपियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें