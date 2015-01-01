पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मिलने के मामला:सोसायटी के सदस्यों ने एसएमओ को शिकायत सौंपी

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
17 नवंबर को 11 साल के बच्चे के एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मिलने के मामले में थैलेसीमिया वेलफेयर सोसायटी के सदस्यों ने पीड़ित बच्चे के परिजनों के माध्यम से उक्त मामले में लापरवाह अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई के लिए एसएमओ डा. मनिंदरपाल सिंह को एक शिकायत सौंपी है। सोसायटी के सदस्यों ने कहा कि इसके अलावा डीसी बठिंडा और एसएसपी बठिंडा को भी शिकायत देकर पुलिस कार्रवाई की मांग करेंगे।

बता दें कि 17 नवंबर को थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित 13 साल के बच्चे को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव रक्त चढ़ाने की लिखित शिकायत सिविल सर्जन व संबंधित अधिकारियों के पास परिजनों की तरफ से की गई है। इससे पहले आला अधिकारी इस मामले में यह कहकर किसी तरह की कार्रवाई करने से बचते रहे कि उनके पास पीड़ित परिवार की तरफ से कोई शिकायत नहीं दी गई है।

पीड़ित बच्चे की माता व सोसायटी के सदस्यों की तरफ से दी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया गया है कि सिविल अस्पताल में ब्लड बैंक प्रबंधन से लेकर अन्य अधिकारियों ने अपनी जिम्मेदारी से भागते हुए लगातार लापरवाही बरती व उनके बच्चे को एचआईवी संक्रमित ब्लड देकर उसकी जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ किया है।

दूसरी तरफ सिविल अस्पताल की लैब और ब्लड बैंक में तैनात अनट्रेंड व सिफारिशी टेक्नीशियनों की भर्ती करने की आशंका के चलते ठेके पर काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों की कारगुजारी को लेकर भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं।

