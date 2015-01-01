पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान भड़के:यूरिया न मिलने पर एनएफएल के गेट के बाहर धरना

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
तहसीलदार सुखबीर सिंह बराड़ ने किसानों की प्रबंधकों के साथ मीटिंग करवाई तब जाकर माने
वीरवार को एनएफएल की ओर से किसानों को यूरिया खाद देने से मना करने पर किसान भड़क गए और एनएफएल के गेट के बाहर धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। एनएफएल के गेट पर नोटिस लगा दिया गया कि अब खाद 26 दिसंबर को मिलेगी। इसके बाद किसानों ने विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया।

वहीं एनएफएल के फैसले के विरोध में भारतीय किसान यूनियन मानसा के जिला प्रधान जगसीर सिंह जीदा की अगुआई में किसानों ने एनएफएल के गेट पर इकट्ठा होकर प्रदर्शन करने लगे। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे तहसीलदार सुखबीर सिंह बराड़ ने किसानों की प्रबंधकों के साथ मीटिंग करवाई।

इसमें फैसला हुआ कि किसानों को अभी से ही खाद देने के लिए पर्चियां काटी जाएगी। वहीं किसानों ने कहा कि एनएफएल द्वारा यूरिया खाद की सप्लाई सहकारी सभाओं व डीलरों को की जाए, ताकि किसानों को परेशान न होना पड़े। इसके अलावा एनएफएल की ओर से खाद की अदायगी एटीएम या चेक द्वारा करने का फैसला भी वापस लिया गया। जिसके बाद किसानों ने अपना धरना समाप्त कर दिया। जबकि किसानों के धरने के कारण ट्रैफिक काफी प्रभावित हुआ। प्रधान जगसीर सिंह ने बताया कि किसान खाद की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। मगर अब एनएफएल ने किसानों को यूरिया खाद देनी शुरू की थी, जिसके लिए पहले पर्ची काटी जाती थी।

मगर वीरवार को अचानक ही यूरिया न देने का नोटिस लगा दिया। वहीं आरोप लगाया कि पंजाब में खाद की कमी के साथ जूझ रहे किसानों की आर्थिक तौर पर लूट की जा रही है, जिसको किसी भी हालत में सहन नहीं किया जाएगा। जबकि हरियाणा से भारी मात्रा में यूरिया खाद पंजाब पहुंच रही है, जिसको महंगे दाम पर बेचा जा रहा है। उन्होंने चेतावनी भी दी कि अगर भविष्य में उनको खाद के लिए परेशान किया गया तो वह संघर्ष करेंगे।

