खबर का असर:बेसहारों को ठंड से बचाने सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लगेंगे टेंट

बठिंडा7 घंटे पहले
  • निगम ने दिखाई गंभीरता, नेशनल अर्बन लिविंग मिशन के तहत अपग्रेड होंगे रैन बसेरा

नगर निगम की ओर से अब बेसहारा लोगों के लिए सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर टेंट लगाए जाएंगे ताकि सड़क-फुटपाथों पर सोने वाले बेसहारा लोगों को इनमें ठहराकर ठंड से बचाया जा सके। दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से शहर के दो में से एक रैन बसेरा ही उपयोग में आने की वजह से इन बेसहारा लोगों के कड़कती ठंड में खुले आकाश तले सोने की विवशता तो प्रमुखता से उठाया था। इस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए नगर निगम की ओर से आकस्मिक बैठक बुलाकर बेसहारा लोगों के लिए टैंट की व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ दोनों रैन बसेरा के अपग्रेड करने का फैसला किया।

सीएसआर मॉड्यूल के जरिए लगेंगे टेंट : निगम की ओर से बेसहारा लोगों के लिए टैंट लगाए गए जाएंगे जोकि पूरी तरह से कवर्ड होंगे। लोगों की संख्या के अनुपात में यह टेंट फरवरी महीने तक बस स्टैंड के समीप तथा नगर निगम दफ्तर के आसपास लगाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने तत्काल प्रभाव से टेंट लगाने के लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। निगम का मानना है कि शहर में 250 से ज्यादा लोग सड़क-फुटपाथों पर सोते

हैं, इन्हें टेंट में ठहराने के अलावा भोजन भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। दोनों रैन बसेरा का नेशनल अर्बन लिविंग मिशन के तहत अपग्रेडेशन किया जाएगा। माल गोदाम रोड के रैन बसेरा की मरम्मत करवाई जाएगी। वहीं अमरीक सिंह रोड के रैन बसेरा को नया बनाया जाएगा। रसोई और शौचालय व स्नान घर बनाए जाएंगे।

