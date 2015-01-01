पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कमर्शियल निर्माण:जिस जमीन पर कमर्शियल निर्माण, उसे प्रशासन दिखा रहा गैरमुमकिन रिहायशी

बठिंडा8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिक्स लेन मामले में एसडीएम आफिस की नोटिफिकेशन को लेकर फंसा पेच, लोग बोले

बठिंडा से डबवाली को जाते एनएच-54 को 6 लेन करने से पहले प्रशासन की तरफ से जारी हुई नोटिफिकेशन को लेकर बठिंडा डबवाली मार्ग पर पड़ती जमीनों में विरोध के स्वर उठने शुरू हो गए हैं। इसी क्रम में 27 किलोमीटर के इस स्ट्रेच में जमीन अधिग्रहण संबंधी नोटिफिकेशन में प्रति वर्गगज के दिए जा रहे कम रेटों के अलावा कुछ अन्य मुद्दों को लेकर शनिवार को वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत बादल से कमेटी के करीब 70 लोग मिले। बठिंडा में सुबह 11.30 बजे लोगों ने वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत बादल को समस्याओं से अवगत करवाया। इस बाबत डबवाली रोड ग्रिवेंस कमेटी के 21 सदस्य कमेटी व मीडिया इंचार्ज विनोद कुमार बांसल के अलावा रजिंदर

कुमार, कृष्ण सिंगला, योगेश कुमार, आरएस रोमाणा, भूषण अग्रवाल सहित दो से तीन गांवों के मेंबर सरपंच भी मिलने पहुंचे। कमेटी प्रधान विनोद बांसल ने कहा कि बठिंडा से डबवाली रोड पर 27 किलोमीटर के स्ट्रेच में काफी बड़ा नंबर जमीन मालिकों का आता है। एसडीएम आफिस द्वारा जारी की गई नोटिफिकेशन में जमीनों को कृषि व कमर्शियल बताने की बजाए उसे गैर-मुमकिन रिहायशी दिखाया जा रहा है जबकि कई

जगह पैट्रोल पंप तो कई जगह कंस्ट्रक्शन की गई है, लेकिन सब चीजों को अनदेखा कर प्रशासन अपने अलग से नियम बना रेट बना रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनका 2003 से गुरुसर सैने वाला में पैट्रोल पंप है। 1995 पुडा एक्ट के अनुसार 30 मीटर तक पैट्रोल पंप को छोड़कर कोई कंस्ट्रक्शन नहीं हो सकती जिसमें करीब 10 विभाग एनओसी देते हैं, लेकिन उसे गैर-मुमकिन रिहायशी दिखाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब तक देश में केवल 11.01% नागरिकों का टेस्ट हुआ; इसमें 6.44% लोग संक्रमित पाए गए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें