पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धरना:ठेका मुलाजिम कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटरों ने दिया धरना

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पश्चिम जोन के मुख्य इंजीनियर दफ्तर के आगे धरना देते हुए कर्मचारी।

पावरकाम बठिंडा सर्कल के अधीन काम करते ठेका कर्मचारियों ने मंगलवार को पश्चिम जोन के मुख्य इंजीनियर दफ्तर के आगे धरना लगाकर रोष प्रदर्शन किया। ठेका मुलाजिम कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर संघर्ष कमेटी के प्रधान शमशेर सिंह कलेके ने कहा कि पावरकाम की ओर से 1156 करोड़ का घाटा दिखाकर ठेका आधारित कर्मचारियों को 1 नवंबर से नौकरी से निकाला जा रहा है।

पंजाब में करीब 700 कर्मचारियों की छंटनी करके नौजवानों का भविष्य अंधेरे में डाल दिया है। पश्चिम जोन में काम करने वाले तथा कोरोना के संकटकाल में काम करने वाले ठेका कर्मचारियों को प्रोत्साहित करने की बजाए उन्हें घाटा दिखाकर नौकरी से निकाल दिया। इस घाटे की जिम्मेदार ठेका कर्मचारी नहीं बल्कि पावरकाम की मैनेजमेंट है। उपप्रधान जसकरण सिंह ने कहा कि कैप्टन सरकार वोटों से पहले घर-घर रोजगार देने के वादे करती रही और आज कच्चे रोजगार भी छीने जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अगर ठेका कर्मचारियों की छंटनी रद नही की गई तो 6 नवंबर को सहयोगी संगठनों के साथ बैठक करके 9 नवंबर को चीफ दफ्तर के सामने पक्का मोर्चा लगाया जाएगा।

धरने में टीएसयू भंगल के जगजीत सिंह, पावरकाम एंड ट्रांसको के हरजिंदर सिंह बराड़, ठेका मुलाजिम संघर्ष कमेटी पावरकाम जोन बठिंडा के प्रधान गुरविंदर सिंह, महासचिव खुशदीप सिंह, जल सप्लाई से संदीप खान व अन्य ठेका कर्मचारियों ने शिरकत की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें