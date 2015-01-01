पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल हाइवे जाम:परिवार ने कार्रवाई को दो घंटे जाम किया नेशनल हाइवे, रिटायर्ड फौजी की लाश मिलने का मामला, जोधपुर पाखर वासी चार लोगों पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया

बठिंडा3 घंटे पहले
3 नवंबर को बठिंडा से चंडीगढ़ के लिए रवाना हुए 63 साल के रिटायर्ड फाैजी लखवीर सिंह की सोमवार को मौड़ मंडी के गांव जोधपुर पाखर की कोटला ब्रांच नहर से लाश बरामद हुई।

परिवार के लोगों ने हत्या कर लाश को नहर में फेंकने के आरोप लगाकर गांव जोधपुर पाखर के रहने वाले चार लोगों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की, लेकिन पुलिस की ओर से मामले में कार्रवाई न किए जाने के विरोध में परिवार के लोगों ने मंगलवार शाम चार बजे सरकारी अस्पताल के बाहर नेशनल हाइवे दोनों तरफ से जाम कर दिया। एंबुलेंस को छोड़कर किसी भी व्यक्ति वाहन को जाने नहीं दिया गया। जिसके चलते लाेगों को दो घंटे तक परेशान होना पड़ा।

जाम के दौरान परिवार के लाेगों ने मौड़ मंडी पुलिस के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस आरोपियों से मिलकर मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही। करीब दाे घंटे के बाद पुलिस कार्रवाई का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद परिवार ने धरना समाप्त कर लिया।

परिवार को आश्वासन मिला है कि लाश की पोस्ममार्टम रिपोर्ट आने तक लाश माेर्चरी में रहेगी और रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कार्रवाई होने पर ही संस्कार किया जाएगा।

यह था मामला

बता दें कि बाबा दीप सिंह नगर में स्थित अपने घर से चंडीगढ़ के लिए निकला 63 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग मौड़ मंडी से संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता हो गए थे। परिवार के लोगों ने पुलिस को शिकायत देकर शक जाहिर किया था कि किसी अज्ञात ने उनको छिपाकर रखा हुआ है।

थाना मौड़ पुलिस ने अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके तलाश शुरू कर दी थी, लेकिन 6 दिन उनकी लाश नहर से मिली। बेटे कुलवीर सिंह बताया कि 3 नवंबर को उसके पिता काे मौड़ मंडी में ही उनके जान पहचान वालों ने बुलाया था।

पुलिस ने सिर्फ अज्ञात पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली। बेटे का आरोप है कि अगर पुलिस इस मामले में तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए उसके पिता की तलाश करती तो वह आज जिंदा होते। कुलवीर का आरोप है कि उसके पिता की हत्या की गई है। शरीर पर चोटों के निशान है।

जब तक रिपोर्ट नहीं आती संस्कार नहीं करेंगे

कुलवीर सिंह ने कहा कि लाश का पोस्टमार्टम कर दिया गया है। जब तक रिपोर्ट नहीं आती तब तक वो संस्कार नहीं करेंगे। फिलहाल उन्होंने पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने तक धरना उठा लिया है। अगर पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद पुलिस ने कार्रवाई नहीं की तो वो लाश का संस्कार नहीें करेंगे और फिर से संघर्ष करने के लिए मजबूर होंगे।

डीएसपी मौड़ मंडी कुलभूषण शर्मा का कहना था कि पाेस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर बनती कार्रवाई कर दी जाएगी।

