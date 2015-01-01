पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एचआईवी ब्लड केस:जिन लैब टेक्निशियनों को किया गया सस्पेंड, ब्लड बैंक में उन्हीं से करवाई जा रही ड्यूटी

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नये संक्रमित केस से अस्पताल प्रबंधन की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल

(संजय मिश्रा) बठिंडा सिविल अस्पताल के सितारे इन दिनों बेहद बुरी तरह से गर्दिश में चल रहे हैं तथा कुछ ऐसे ही हालात यहां इलाज करवाने वाले थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों व आमजन के होते दिख रहे हैं। अक्टूबर 2020 से शुरू हुआ थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों के एचआईवी संक्रमित होने का सिलसिला जहां थमता नहीं दिख रहा है, वहीं मंगलवार को 4 थैलेसीमिया बच्चों के सैंपल में एक एचआईवी पॉजिटिव व एक बच्चा हैपेटाइटस सी से पीड़ित मिला है।

वहीं सेहत विभाग ने इस मामले में एक्शन लेते हुए जहां पहले एक आरोपी को जेल व दो महिला कर्मचारियों को डिसमिस कर दिया था, वहीं 7 नवंबर के मामले में सेहत मंत्री बलवीर सिंह सिद्धू ने सोमवार देर शाम ब्लड बैंक में कार्यरत चारों एलटी को डिसमिस करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया जिसकी पुष्टि सेक्रेटरी हेल्थ हुस्न लाल कर चुके हैं तथा मंगलवार को इन एलटी के समर्थन में एसोसिएशन ने प्रदर्शन भी शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन हैरानीजनक पहलू यह है कि इन डिसमिस कर्मचारियों से अभी भी बठिंडा ब्लड बैंक में ड्यूटी करवाई जा रही है जिसकी पुष्टि ब्लड बैंक के बीटीओ डा. राजिंदर कुमार ने की है।

उन्होंने कहा कि उनके विभाग को लिखित में अभी कोई आदेश नहीं मिला है। दो स्तरीय हुई जांच में सेहत विभाग ने 7 नवंबर को एचआईवी संक्रमित ब्लड बिना जांच जारी होने के बाद ब्लड बैंक में कार्यरत चारों कांट्रेक्ट लैब टेक्नीशियनों को दोषी मानते हुए सोमवार देर शाम डिसमिस करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए जिसके आर्डर अभी सिविल अस्पताल व ब्लड बैंक नहीं पहुंचे हैं, लेकिन डिसमिस किए चार कांट्रेक्ट कर्मचारियों में तीन ड्यूटी पर व एक अचानक छुट्टी पर चला गया है।

ब्लड बैंक में तैनात बीटीओ डा. रजिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि उक्त चारों कर्मचारियों के डिसमिस संबंधी उन्हें कोई पत्र नहीं मिला। हर रोज की तरह ही उनकी ड्यूटी लगाई गई है जबकि एक कर्मचारी किसी जरूरी काम से छ़ुट्टी पर है। वहीं सस्पेंड किए गए यह कर्मचारी ब्लड बैंक व सिविल अस्पताल के अधिकारियों का विरोध भी कर रहे हैं तथा बुधवार को एक दिन की बठिंडा के सारे अस्पतालों में टेस्टों पर रोक रहेगी।

लैब टेक्निशियनों के हक में उतरी एसो. आज करेगी हड़ताल, टेस्ट रहेंगे बंद

आपथोमोलॉजिस्ट आफिसर एसोसिएशन के राष्ट्रीय प्रधान हरजीत सिंह, हाकम सिंह, दर्शन सिंह खालसा व गगनदीप ने आरोप लगाया कि सिविल सर्जन से लेकर निचले स्तर के सभी अधिकारियों की सजा थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चे चुका रहे हैं।

वहीं डिसमिस लैब टेक्निशियनों के हक में मेडिकल लैब टेक्निशियन एसोसिएशन के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को ब्लड बैंक के आगे समूह लैब और ब्लड बैंक कर्मचारियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की व सिविल सर्जन के खिलाफ गुस्सा जाहिर किया। बुधवार को लैब और ब्लड बैंक कर्मी हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।

अभिभावक, थैलेसीमिया वैलफेयर एसो. जताएंगे घटिया कारगुजारी का विरोध

बठिंडा थैलेसीमिया वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सुरेश पाल गर्ग, सचिव महिंदर सिंह व प्रवीण कुमार ने कहा कि बार-बार सिविल अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों के एचआईवी पॉजिटिव आने ने माता-पिता व विश्वास दोनों को बुरी तरह तोड़कर रख दिया है। अब सारे अभिभावक बुधवार को ब्लड बैंक में घटिया कार्यप्रणाली के लेकर प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें