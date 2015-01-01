पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Man Who Came To Sell The Antlers Of The Reindeer, The Shopkeeper Was Caught By The NGO Of Delhi, The Investigation Started

तस्कर पकड़ाया:बारहसिंगा के सींग बेचने आए व्यक्ति, दुकानदार को दिल्ली की एनजीओ ने पकड़वाया, जांच शुरू

बठिंडा2 दिन पहले
  • वन विभाग की टीम और कोतवाली पुलिस को साथ लेकर की कार्रवाई

सद्भावना चौक पर स्थित एक करियाना की दुकान में कथित तौर पर बारहसिंगा के सींग बेचने आए एक व्यक्ति और दुकानदार को दिल्ली से आई एक एनजीओ ने वन विभाग की टीम को साथ लेकर धर दबोचा। मौके पर सुरक्षा के तौर पर कोतवाली पुलिस के मुलाजिम भी तैनात थे।

टीम दोनों लोगों को पूछताछ के लिए अपने साथ ले गई है। टीम की ओर से की गई जांच के बाद ही पुलिस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज करेगी। जानकारी के अनुसार जानवरों की रक्षा से संबंधित एक एनजीओ को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि सद्भावना चौक पर स्थित एक करियाना स्टोर में दुकानदार की ओर से बारहसिंगा के सींग खरीदने के बाद उनको बेचा जाता है जो कि गैरकानूनी है।

टीम के चार-पांच लोग शाम के समय दुकान के आस-पास खड़े हो गए। जैसे ही दुकान में एक व्यक्ति बारहसिंगा के सींग बेचने आया तो उसके सींग बेचते की वीडियोग्राफी टीम ने कर ली। वीडियोग्राफी करने के बाद टीम ने बेचने वाले और खरीदने वाले दुकान संचालक के बेटे को धर दबोचा।

एनजीओ ने इस कार्रवाई को वन विभाग की टीम और कोतवाली पुलिस को साथ लेकर अंजाम दिया। पता चला है कि सींग बेचने वाले और खरीदने वाले दुकानदार को एनजीओ अपने साथ ले गई और सींग भी बरामद कर लिए गए हैं जिनको सील करके टीम साथ ले गई।

बता दें कि बारहसिंगा के सींग कई तरह की बीमारियों की दवा तैयार करने के लिए प्रयोग किए जाते हैं। इन सींगों की भस्म तैयार की जाती है। जो कई बीमारियों के उपचार में प्रयोग की जाती है, लेकिन बारहसिंगा के सींगों को बेचने पर पाबंदी लगी हुई है।

