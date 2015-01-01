पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लव-विवाद:पुलिस के सामने नवदंपत्ति पर हमला कर लड़की को ले गए परिजन

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को कोर्ट परिसर में उस समय माहौल तनावपूर्ण हो गया जब लवमैरिज करने के बाद कोर्ट में जज के सामने बयान देने आ रहे नवदंपत्ति पर लड़की के परिजनों ने हमला बोल दिया। लड़की के परिजनों ने लड़के और उसके परिजनों से जमकर मारपीट की और उसकी कार को तोड़ दिया। लड़का-लड़की कार में बैठे हुए थे। करीब 20 मिनट तक जमकर कोर्ट परिसर में हंगामा हुआ। बीच बचाव करने के लिए कचहरी पुलिस चौकी के मुलाजिम पहुंचे, लेकिन वो हमलावरों को काबू करने में असफल रहे और उनके सामने लड़की के परिजन लड़के से मारपीट करने के बाद लड़की को लेकर फरार हो गए और पुलिस मुलाजिम देखते रहे गए। हैरानी की बात तो ये है कि 50 कदम पर एसएसपी दफ्तर के गेट पर तैनात पुलिस जवानों में से कोई भी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा और न किसी ने मौके पर स्थिति संभालने के लिए और पुलिस बल बुलाने की जहमत की। कचहरी पुलिस चौकी ने युवक के बयानों के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

लव मैरिज के बाद जज के सामने बयान देने पहुंचे तो परिजनों ने गाड़ी घेर उठाया

आदर्श नगर के रहने वाले प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि उसके गोनियाना मंडी की एक युवती के साथ प्रेम संबंध थे। दोनों ने सात दिन पहले ही कोर्ट मैरिज करवा ली थी। मंगलवार को उनको जज साहिब ने बयान देने के लिए बुलाया था। जैसे ही वह पत्नी के साथ कार में कोर्ट परिसर की पार्किंग में पहुंचा तो उसकी पत्नी के परिवार के लोगों ने उनको घेर लिया और मारपीट की। कार भी तोड़ दी और उसकी पत्नी को भगा ले गए। प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि ये लोग शादी के खिलाफ थे। उसे और उसके परिवार को जान से धमकियां भी मिल रही थीं। प्रमोद कुमार ने पुलिस से मांग की है कि आरेापियों पर कार्रवाई की जाए और उसे सुरक्षा मुहैया करवाई जाए। उधर कचहरी चौकी इंचार्ज बलवंत सिंह ने कहा कि बनती कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कोर्ट में सुरक्षा बढ़ाई जाए : फोरम
कोर्ट परिसर में हुई इस घटना की पंजाब लॉ फोरम ने सख्त शब्दों में निंदा की है। फोरम के प्रधान एडवोकेट चरणपाल सिंह बराड़ और महासचिव एडवाेकेट एमएम बहल ने कहा कि घटना के दौरान पुलिस चौकी के मुलाजिम पहुंच गए थे जिन्होंने बीच बचाव किया, लेकिन इस घटना को देख रहे एसएसपी दफ्तर के गेट पर तैनात पुलिस फोर्स ने बचाव करने की जहमत तक नहीं की। जबकि उक्त पुलिस जवानों का यह फर्ज बनता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें