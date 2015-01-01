पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड़बड़ी:सिविल अस्पताल ओपीडी स्लिप पर मरीजों का एक ही मोबाइल नंबर 9000000000

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपनी मर्जी से ही मरीजों के मोबाइल नंबर व एड्रेस भर रहे ऑपरेटर

सिविल अस्पताल में ओपीडी की पर्ची तेजी से और ज्यादा बन सके इसके लिए अधिकतर मरीजों का मोबाइल नंबर 9000000000 ही लिख दिया जाता है। प्राइवेट अस्पताल की तर्ज पर सिविल अस्पताल को भी डिजिटाइज्ड करने की शुरुआत तो अच्छी रही, लेकिन कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर्स द्वारा अपनी मर्जी से ही मोबाइल व फोन नंबर भर दिए जाते हैं। यहां तक कि स्पेलिंग की गलती के साथ ही एड्रेस भी अधूरे ही रहते हैं।

जल्दबाजी में सब काम हो रहे आधे-अधूरे

जल्दबाजी में सब काम आधे-अधूरे हो रहे हैं। एेसे में अस्पताल में क्या रिकॉर्ड मेंटेन होगा। मरीज जितनी बार अस्पताल आएगा न ही उसकी पहली की विजिट की कोई जानकारी मिलेगी न ही किस डॉक्टर को दिखाया ये जानकारी मिल सकेगी। पहले रजिस्टर में सारे रिकॉर्ड लिखे जाते थे। जिससे कई बार जिन मरीजों ने नहीं भी दिखाया उनके भी नाम लिख दिए जाते थे या फिर कई बार नाम लिखे ही नहीं जाते थे। यूं ही स्लिप काट दी जाती थी। इसी धांधली को रोकने के लिए ऑनलाइन ओपीडी स्लिप का प्रयास शुरू किया गया, लेकिन उसमें भी अधूरी जानकारी दिया जाना अस्पताल की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठाती है। सिविल अस्पताल में इन दिनों हेल्प डेस्क पर कोई भी उपलब्ध नहीं था।

स्टाफ को दी जाएगी सख्त हिदायतें
रिकॉर्ड मेंटेन होना जरूरी है। अगर स्टाफ द्वारा इस तरह से किया जा रहा है तो उनको सख्त हिदायत दूंगा कि मरीजों से जुड़ी सारी जानकारी अपलोड करें। हेल्प डेस्क के कॉर्नर का मकसद ही मरीजों की मदद करना है। अगर किसी समय मौके पर कोई मौजूद नहीं था तो उन्हें भी सख्त हिदायत दी जाएगी।
डा. मनिंदर पाल सिंह, एसएमओ, सिविल अस्पताल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें