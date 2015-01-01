पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:चोरों ने सुरक्षित माने जाते कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स से वकीलों के दोपहिया वाहनों को उड़ाया

बठिंडा8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो लोगों ने रेकी कर दिया वारदात को अंजाम, आरोपी सीसीटीवी में कैद

सबसे सुरक्षित माने जाते कोर्ट परिसर को भी वाहन चोरों ने अपना निशाना बनाना शुरू कर दिया है। 11 दिसंबर को दो वाहन चोर कोर्ट परिसर से दो वकीलों के वाहन चोरी कर ले गए। जिसमें एक एक्टिवा और बाइक शामिल है। हैरानी की बात तो ये है कि जहां से दोनों वाहन चोरी हुए वहां से महज 10 कदम पर पुलिस चौकी है, इसके बावजूद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को धत्ता बताते हुए चोर बड़ी आसानी से वकीलों के वाहन चुराकर फरार

हो गए। दोनों चोरों में एक पगड़ीधारी है। वाहन चोर कोर्ट परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गए। वकीलों की ओर से पुलिस चौकी को शिकायत दे दी है। कोर्ट परिसर में वकीलों के चैंबर नंबर 327 के एडवोकेट रणधीर कौशल ने बताया कि 11 दिसंबर को उनकी एवीएटर स्कूटी होंडा एक्टिवा नंबर पीबी03एई-2934 वकीलों के चैंबर कांप्लेक्स ब्लाक-बी के नजदीक बने मिल्क बूथ नजदीक पुलिस चौकी के पास खड़ी थी।

वह काम खत्म होने के बाद जब शाम को घर जाने लगे तो उनकी एक्टिवा गायब थी। उन्होंने एक्टिवा को पूरे परिसर में ढूंडा लेकिन वो नहीं मिली। जब उन्होंने कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे चेक किए तो पता चला कि एक युवक जिसने मुंह पर रूमाला बांधा हुआ है, उसकी स्कूटी चुरा कर ले गया। उन्होंने इस संबंध में पुलिस को सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज भी उपलब्ध करवा दी है ताकि चोरों को पकड़ा जा सके। उनकी

स्कूटी की डिग्गी में आरसी के अलावा अन्य जरूरी दस्तावेज भी हैं। इसके अलावा वाहन चोर चैंबर नंबर 605 के वकील गुरतेज सिंह का हीरो होंडा डीलक्स बाइक चुरा ले गए। उक्त चोर पगड़ीधारी है जिसने भी मुंह को रूमाल से ढक रखा है और परिसर की पार्किंग से बाइक चुराते हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब तक देश में केवल 11.01% नागरिकों का टेस्ट हुआ; इसमें 6.44% लोग संक्रमित पाए गए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें