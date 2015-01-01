पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सरकारी शगुन का इंतजार कर रही हजारों बेटियां : बुद्ध राम

मानसा34 मिनट पहले
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने गरीबों ओर दलित परिवारों से संबंधित लड़कियों के विवाह के अवसर पर प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से दी जाती शगुन स्कीम 20 माह से ठप्प पड़े होने का सख्त नोटिस लेते इस सरकारी लापरवाही को गरीब परिवारों की गरीबी ओर बेटियों का अपमान करार दिया है। आप की मानसा व बठिंडा जिला इकाई की ओर से बुढलाडा विधायक प्रिंसीपल बुद्धराम व जिला इंचार्ज चरणजीत सिंह अक्कांवाली ने बताया कि बादल सरकार की तरह सरकारी सोत्र ओर खजाने को माफिया के हाथों लुटवा रही कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह सरकार के पास गरीब घरों की बेटियों को विवाह के मौके शगुन तक देने के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं।

ऐसी असंवेदनशील सरकार को सत्ता में बने रहने के कोई नैतिक अधिकार नहीं है। सरकार की ऐसी नालायकी गरीब-जरुरतमंदों की गरीबी का मजाक है। जिस को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा स कता। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे शर्मनाक बात क्या हो सकती है कि शगुन योजना की हकदार बेटियां ससुराल घर जा कर खुद बेटे-बेटियों वाली हो गई हैं, परंतु उनको अपने विवाह के मौके मिलने वालासरकारी शगुन अभी तक नसीब नहीं हुआ है। ‘आप’ नेताओं ने कहा कि यदि कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह सरकार ने एक महीने के अंदर-अंदर मानसा व बठिंडा जिले समेत सभी पंजाब की योग्य और जरूरतमंद बेटियों के रोके गए शगुन की राशि जारी न की तो आम आदमी पार्टी इस मुद्दे पर सरकार के विरुद्ध संघर्ष करने का ऐलान करेगी, जिस की शुरुआत मानसा व बठिंडा जिला हैडक्वाटर घेर कर की जाएगी।

