हादसा:भुच्चो मंडी में रेड लाइट पर दो गाड़ियों को ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली ने मारी टक्कर

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
भुच्चो मंडी में स्थित आउटलेट फैक्ट्री के पास एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली चालक ने रेड लाइट पर खड़े वाहनों को टक्कर मार दी। कार में सवार लोग घायल हो गए। सिविल लाइन पुलिस के पास मैहना चौक बठिंडा निवासी पंकज गोयल ने शिकायत दी कि बीती 23 नवंबर को वह अपनी कार पर परिवार सहित फैक्ट्री आउटलेट भुच्चो से घर की तरफ आ रहा था। इस दौरान गुरु अर्जुन देव गुरुद्वारा साहिब के पास स्थित रेड लाइट होने के कारण रुक गए।

इसी दौरान बसंत कुमार निवासी प्रजापत कालोनी बठिडा अपना ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली तेज रफ्तार से उनकी तरफ लेकर आया व उनकी कार को टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद उनकी कार आगे खड़ी दूसरी कार में जाकर टकरा गई। इससे दोनों वाहनों का जहां नुकसान हुआ वहीं उन्हें चोट लगी। पुलिस ने आरोपी ट्रैक्टर ट्राली चालक पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

वहीं थर्मल पुलिस के पास राजनपाल सिंह निवासी किक्करदास मोहल्ला ने शिकायत दी कि उसके पिता गुरचरण सिंह साइकिल पर गोनियाना मंडी रोड पर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक अज्ञात तेज रफ्तार कार ने टक्कर मारकर घायल कर दिया।

