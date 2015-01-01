पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:दो और मौतें, शहर में फैल रहा कोरोना संक्रमण

बठिंडा8 घंटे पहले
जिले में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के मुकाबले शहरी क्षेत्र में कोरोना संक्रमण ज्यादा तेजी से बढ़ता जा रहा है। सोमवार को एमएचआर स्कूल के 4 स्टाफ मेंबरों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में अबतक 170 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। सोमवार को जिले में 2 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। मरने वालाें में करीब 110 लोग शहरी इलाके से संबंधित है। शहर के विभिन्न बाजारों, बस स्टैंड, पार्क, बैंक व अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लोग न मास्क का इस्तेमाल करते दिखाई देते हैं और ना ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन।

इसके कारण संक्रमण ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के बजाय शहरी क्षेत्र में अधिक बढ़ रहा है। जिले में 436 कोरोना एक्टिव मरीजों में से 250 शहरी क्षेत्र से संबंधित हैं जबकि बाकी 186 मरीज ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से हैं। बढ़ते जा रहे संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन की तरफ से अभी जितने प्रयास होने चाहिए उतने धरातल पर दिखाई नहीं दे रहे हैं। हालांकि समाजसेवी संस्थाअाें ने अपने स्तर पर जन जागरूकता अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन ने सभी स्कूल प्रिंसिपल व काॅलेज मैनेजमेंट को सख्ती से आदेश दिए गए हैं कि अगर कोई भी टीचर या स्टाफ मेंबर कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने से इनकार करता है, तो उसकी अलग से सूची तैयार की जाए, ताकि उनपर बनती कार्रवाई की जा सके।

फिलहाल एक सप्ताह में 300 से ज्यादा कोरोना टेस्ट स्कूल व कालेजों में किए गए हैं। इनमें करीब 30 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मिलें है। दूसरी तरफ सेहत विभाग की मेडिकल टीम द्वारा प्राइवेट संस्थानों के अलावा सरकारी विभागों में तैनात कर्मचारियों की कोरोना टेस्ट प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। कोविड-19 सैंपलिंग के जिला नोडल अफसर व जिला डेंटल अफसर डा. नरेश सिंगला का कहना है कि सोमवार को अलग-अलग स्कूलों से करीब 189 संदिग्ध लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार से बस स्टैंड के अलावा अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर कोविड कैंप लगाकर सैंपलिंग की जाएगी। 1 से 23 नवंबर तक 13361 कोरोना संक्रमितों की सैंपलिंग की गई। जिसमें 978 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है, 793 मरीज स्वस्थ होने पर डिस्चार्ज हुए, करीब 17 की मौत हो गई। वहीं सोमवार को 42 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं, 56 मरीज स्वस्थ हो ने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किये गए, 436 कोरोना एक्टिव केस हैं।

