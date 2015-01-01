पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल के अंदर से चल रहा खेल:एमपी के जंगलों की अवैध फैक्टरियों से पंजाब में सप्लाई हो रहे हथियार

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • जंगलों में सिकलीगर कबीले के लोग तैयार कर रहे हैं असला

(चंदन ठाकुर) पंजाब में पकड़ा जा रहा अवैध हथियार असला मध्य प्रदेश के घने जंगलों में बनकर आ रहा है। यहां अवैध हथियारों का कारोबार पिछले कई सालों से हो रहा है। जिसमें .30,.32 की पिस्टल और 9 एम.एम. की पिस्टल ही नहीं 12 बोर की गन, असाल्ट और कारबाइन तक बनाई जा रही है, जिनको आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति के लोग काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। इस बात का खुलासा पिछले एक महीने में बठिंडा पुलिस के विंग स्पेशल स्टाफ ओर से पकड़े गए 18 के करीब अवैध पिस्तौलों के साथ पकड़े गए बदमाशों व गैंगस्टरों से की गई पूछताछ में हुआ है।

पुलिस की ओर से अवैध असले के साथ पकड़े गए बदमाशों से की गई पूछताछ में ये बात सामने आई है कि ये लोग मध्य प्रदेश के जंगलों में चल रही अवैध असला फैक्टरियों से हथियार खरीदकर लेकर आते हैं और पंजाब में गैंगस्टर ग्रुपों और लूटपाट करने वाले बदमाशों को सप्लाई करते हैं। 7 के करीब अवैध पिस्तौलों के साथ पकड़े गए सीकर के गांव गोबिंदपुरा निवासी राकेश कुमार उर्फ सुरेश कुमार व अजमेर के गांव जहांगीड निवासी कार्तिक मध्यप्रदेश के जंगलों में चल रही असले की अवैध फैक्टरियों से असला लेकर आते थे।

असला तस्कर राकेश कुमार पर पहले भी असला एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज हैं। ये फरीदकोट जेल में बंद गैंगस्टर लवली के साथ ही बंद था। जमानत पर आने के बाद ये अपने साथी कार्तिक के साथ मध्य प्रदेश से असला खरीदकर लेकर आता था और जेल में बंद लवली के संपर्क कर पूरे पंजाब में गैंगस्टरों और बदमाशों को असले की डिलिवरी देता था। राकेश और उसके साथी कार्तिक को अक्टूबर में ही स्पेशल स्टाफ के इंचार्ज जसवीर सिंह औलख व उनकी टीम ने उस समय पकड़ा था जब ये दोनों अवैध पिस्तौलों की सप्लाई देेने के लिए जा रहे थे।

दोनों को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद रिमांड के दौरान राकेश ने खुलासा किया था कि वो लवली के माध्यम से पंजाब व हरियाणा में असले की सप्लाई देता था। असला तस्कर एमपी से 30-35 हजार में लाकर उसे आगे 50 से 70 हजार रुपए में बेचते थे। 6 दिन पहले स्पेशल स्टाफ की ओर से गैंगस्टर दविंदर बंबीहा ग्रुप के पांच बदमाशों पर थाना थर्मल में मामला दर्ज करते हुए ग्रुप के बदमाश 20 साल के जगदीप सिंह को अवैध पिस्तौल के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

जगदीप सिंह के अलावा बंबीहा ग्रुप के चार अन्य गैंगस्टरों के खिलाफ थाना थर्मल में केस दर्ज किया गया था। जिनकी पहचान बेअंत सिंह वासी माड़ी मुस्तफा, जिला मोगा, राजविंदर वासी खिड़कीयावाला, धरमिंदर सिंह निवासी गोनियाना व सुक्खा सिंह निवासी दुनेके के तौर पर हुई।

वाट्सएप से भेजते हैं तस्वीर, ऑनलाइन पेमेंट पर डिलिवरी

स्पेशल स्टाफ के इंचार्ज जसवीर सिंह औलख ने बताया कि उनकी टीम तस्करों को पकड़ने मध्य प्रदेश गई थी, जहां स्थानीय पुलिस से पता चला कि सिकलीगर कबीले के लोग जंगलों में अवैध हथियार तैयार करते हैं। ये लोग गैंगस्टरों और बदमाशों से वाट्सएप काल के माध्यम से संपर्क करते हैं। हथियारों की तस्वीरें वाट्सएप के माध्यम से भेजी जाती हैं, डील होने पर ऑनलाइन ही पेमेंट होने पर हथियारों की डिलिवरी होती है।

