बठिंडा में हत्या और सुसाइड:शादी का दबाव बनाया तो युवक ने प्रेमिका व उसके माता-पिता की गोली मार हत्या की, खुद भी जान दी

बठिंडा
फाइल फोटो।
  • हत्यारे ने भाई की रिवॉल्वर से की हत्याएं
  • रविवार शाम को वारदात, सोमवार सुबह पता चला, तीनों शव एक ही कमरे में पड़े थे
  • सुसाइड से पहले बनाई वीडियो बोला- ब्लैकमेल कर रही थी, रेप का केस करवाने की धमकी दे रही थी

बठिंडा की कमला नेहरू काॅलोनी में रविवार शाम करीब 6 बजे एक युवती और उसके माता-पिता की सिर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। 22 साल के युवक ने हत्या के बाद 5 वीडियो बनाकर लड़की को प्रेमिका बताया और कई आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि वह उस पर शादी का दबाव बना रही थी। मना करने पर रेप का केस दर्ज करवाने की धमकी दे रही थी। इसी कारण उसने हत्याएं की हैं। इसके बाद सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे युवक ने अपने घर गांव मानसा खुर्द जाकर खुद को भी गोली मार ली।

मृतकों की पहचान चरणजीत सिंह खोखर (45), पत्नी जसविंदर कौर (43) और बेटी सिमरन कौर (20) के तौर पर हुई है। चरणजीत सिंह को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी में सचिव थे। चरणजीत सिंह का बड़ा बेटा मनप्रीत सिंह इंगलैंड में रहता है। वहीं, हत्यारे का नाम युवकरण सिंह है। पुलिस के अनुसार युवकरण रविवार शाम 3 बजे साथियों के साथ बठिंडा पहुंचा था और अकेला ही लड़की के घर गया था।

वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद दोस्तों के साथ वापस मानसा रवाना हो गया। इसी दौरान उसने वीडियो बनाई और सुसाइड से पहले वायरल कर दी। वहीं, घटना के बेखबर युवक के परिवार ने संस्कार भी कर दिया। हत्यारे ने घर पर कहा था वह मिलनी पर जा रहा है। वहीं, वीडियो में हत्यारे ने बताया उसका चचेरा भाई जो दिल्ली अपने दोस्त को छोड़ने गया था, उसकी रिवाॅल्वर लॉकर से लेकर चुपचाप लेकर आया था।

हत्या के बाद...।
अकेले घर जाकर तीनों के सिर पर मारीं गोलियां

सोमवार सुबह 8 बजे के करीब दूध वाला आया और घर की बेल बजाई। कोई जवाब नहीं मिलने पर गेट खुला होने पर वह अंदर चला गया। जैसे कमरे में देखा तो उसके होश उड़ गए। घर के ड्राइंग रूम में चरणजीत सिंह की लाश सोफे पर, पत्नी जसविंदर और बेटी सिमरन के शव फर्श पर खून से लतपथ पड़े हुए मिले। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने गली में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे चेक किए जो खराब निकले। हालांकि, शाम 5 बजे मानसा के 22 साल के युवक के 5 वीडियो आने से हत्या का खुलासा हुआ।

युवकरण सिंह
सुसाइड से पहले लड़के ने बनाईं 5 वीडियो

कहा- 2 साल से एक-दूसरे को जानते थे

युवकरण सिंह ने वीडियो में आरोप लगाया कि सिमरन के साथ 2 साल से प्रेम संबंध थे। इसके बाद उसे पता चला कि सिमरन ठीक नहीं है। इसके बाद उसने लड़की से शादी से इनकार कर दिया, लेकिन लड़की उसे 5-6 महीने से शादी न करने पर रेप का केस दर्ज करवाने की धमकी दे रही थी। उसके परिवारवाले पुलिस की धौंस दिखा रहे थे। इस पर उसने हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया। हत्यारे ने घर पर कहा कि वह मिलनी पर जा रहा है।

इकलौता बेटा था... मां-बाप घटना से रहे बेखबर

इंचार्ज, सीआईए-2 राजिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस जब मानसा पहुंची तो युवकरण के घर मातम पसरा था। युवकरण के परिवार को बठिंडा की घटना का पता नहीं था। हमें वहां उसके आत्महत्या करने का पता लगा। बेटे द्वारा हत्या करने बात जब माता-पिता को पता लगी तो वह बहुत रोए। कैंसर से जूझते पिता का युवकरण अकेला बेटा था। हत्या में इस्तेमाल रिवाल्वर व कार बरामद हो गई है।

