आत्महत्या:युवक ने प्रेमिका के घर स्प्रे पीकर किया सुसाइड, दो भाइयों पर केस

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रेमिका के पिता और चाचा से मारपीट के चलते था दुखी

गांव जोधपुर पाखर में अपनी प्रेमिका के पिता और चाचा की मारपीट से दुखी होकर एक युवक ने आरोपियों के घर में ही स्प्रे पी ली। युवक की हालत गंभीर होने पर परिवार के लोगों ने उसे पहले मौड़ मंडी के एक निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया, जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर देखते हुए बठिंडा के एक निजी अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया गया। युवक की शनिवार को उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। मृतक युवक की पहचान 27 साल के गुरजीत सिंह के तौर पर हुई है जो गांव जोधपुर पाखर का रहने वाला था। मौड़ मंडी पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई बलकरण सिंह के बयानों के आधार पर आरोपी नैब सिंह व उसके भाई भोला सिंह के खिलाफ खुदकुशी के लिए मजबूर करने का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

7 नवंबर काे पी स्प्रे, 21 काे अस्पताल में माैत
जोधपुर पाखर के रहने वाले बलकरण सिंह ने बताया कि उसका भाई गुरजीत सिंह जो अविवाहित था, गांव में ही हेयर ड्रेसर की दुकान करता था। 7 नवंबर को उसका भाई दुकान में काम कर रहा था तो नैब सिंह दुकान में कुल्हाड़ी लेकर आया और उसके भाई गुरजीत सिंह की गर्दन पर कुल्हाड़ी लगाकर उसे बाहर ले गया और धमकी दी। इसके बाद उसका भाई आरोपी नैब सिंह के भाई भोला सिंह के घर में इस बात का उलाहना देने गया ताे उसने गुरजीत सिंह से मारपीट की।

जिससे दुखी होकर उसके भाई ने भोला सिंह के घर में ही स्प्रे पी ली। जिसके बारे में उनको पता चला तो उन्होंने उसे पहले मौड़ मंडी में दाखिल करवाया और उसके बाद बठिंडा के निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया। जहां 21 नवंबर को गुरजीत की मौत हो गई। बलकरण ने बताया कि उसके भाई के मोबाइल से पता चला कि गुरजीत सिंह के आरोपी नैब सिंह की बेटी के साथ प्रेम संबंध थे। इसी बात को लेकर आरोपियों ने उसके भाई से मारपीट की और दुखी होकर उसके भाई ने जान दे दी। मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसआई कुलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि ोला सिंह व नैब सिंह पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

