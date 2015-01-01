पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:संगरूर में 13 व बरनाला में 9 केस, दोनों जिलों में 10 ठीक, संगरूर में काेई रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग नहीं

संगरूर/बरनाला2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को जिले में किसी कोरोना मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। हालांकि एक दिन पहले सोमवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हुई थी। मंगलवार को 13 नए कोरोना मरीज जिले में पाए गए है। जिनमें से 3 मरीज संगरूर, 2 लौंगोवाल, 2 फतेहगढ़ पंजगराईया, 2 सुनाम और 1-1 मरीज मालेरकोटला, शेरपुर, अमरगढ़ व धूरी ब्लाॅक से संबंधित है।

जिले में कुल कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 4022 हो गई है। जिनमें से 3745 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को भी 7 मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्टी मिली है। अब जिले में 107 मरीज एक्टिव रह गए हैं। जिनमें सबसे अधिक 17 मरीज संगरूर ब्लाॅक में है। जबकि सबसे कम 1 मरीज अहमदगढ़ ब्लाॅक में है। अहमदगढ़ ब्लाॅक इससे पहले कोरोनामुक्त हो गया था।

सेहत विभाग के अनुसार जिले में किसी शकी मरीज की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग नहीं है और न ही किसी पॉजिटव मरीज की हालत गंभीर है। जोकि जिले के लिए राहत की बात है।

इधर, बरनाला में कोविड-19 के 9 नए मामले आए हैं और 3 लोगो को डिस्चार्ज किया गया हैं। अब जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या 2140 हो गई है। जबकि 120 लोग एक्टिव हैं और 1968 लोग ठीक हो गए हैं। जबकि 52 लोगों की मौत हो गई हैं।

नए आए केसों में 3 बरनाला, 4 तपा, 1 धनौला, 1 महलकलां से हैं। अब बरनाला में 51, तपा के 30, धनौला में 29, महलकलां में 10 एक्टिव केस हो गए हैं। सिविल अस्पताल बरनाला के एसएमओ डॉ. ज्योति कौशल ने कहा कि लोग अभी ऐसा बिल्कुल भी समझने की भूल न करें कि कोविड-19 खत्म हो गया है।

दुनिया के कई देशों में कोरोना ने फिर से दस्तक दी है। इसलिए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें।

