अफीम बरामद:विभिन्न स्थानों से 164 बोतल शराब व 30 ग्राम अफीम बरामद

संगरूर2 दिन पहले
पुलिस ने विभिन्न स्थानों से 164 बोतल शराब, 30 ग्राम अफीम और 4 ग्राम स्मैक बरामद करके 6 आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज किया है। थाना अमरगढ के सहायक थानेदार रणजीत सिंह ने जसवंत कौर उर्फ कालो निवासी बागड़िया को गिरफ्तार करके 30 ग्राम अफीम बरामद की है। पुलिस ने मामले में उसके पति हरदीप सिंह उर्फ दीपू को भी नामजद किया है। दूसरे मामले में थाना अमरगढ़ के सहायक थानेदार रणजीत सिंह ने बेअंत सिंह निवासी नियामतपुर से 4 ग्राम स्मैक बरामद की है। तीसरे मामले में थाना सदर संगरूर के सहायक थानेदार सुखजिंदर सिंह ने बबलू सिंह निवासी मंगवाल से 20 बोतल शराब बरामद की है। चौथे मामले में

थाना लहरा के सहायक थानेदार बंत सिंह ने रोड पर खड़े एक मोटरसाइकिल पर टंगे थैले में से 120 बोतल शराब बरामद की है। पुलिस ने मामले में अज्ञात मोटरसाइकिल चालक पर मामला दर्ज किया है। पांचवे मामले में थाना लहरा के हवलदार बूटा सिंह ने कुलदीप सिंह निवासी कालिया से 24 बोतल शराब बरामद की है। पुलिस ने सभी मामलों में आरोपियों के खिलाफ सबंधित थानों में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

