कोरोना:संगरूर में 2 नए कोरोना केस, 6 हुए ठीक,बदलते मौसम के कारण डीसी ने की लोगों से ज्यादा सावधानी रखने की अपील

संगरूर7 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को कोरोना के 2 नए केस सामने आए हैं। जिनमें से एक मरीज कोहरियां और एक मरीज शेरपुर ब्लाक से संबंधित है। ऐसे में अब जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की कुल संख्या 4308 हो गई है। जिनमें से 4065 मरीज ठीक हो चुके है। जबकि बुधवार को भी 6 मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्टी मिली है। जिनमें से 3 मरीज होमआईसोलेशन, 1 मरीज डीएमसी अस्पताल लुधियाना, 1 मरीज सीएमसी और 1 मरीज मैक्स अस्पताल मोहाली

में रहकर ठीक हुआ है। अब जिले में 48 कोरोना के एक्टिव केस रह गए है। सेहत विभाग के अनुसार 810 शकी मरीजों के सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना अभी बाकी है। जबकि किसी भी पॉजिटिव मरीज की हालत गंभीर नहीं है।वहीं अपने सप्ताहिक सोशल मीडिया लाइव दौरान डीसी रामवीर ने कहा है कि ठंड का मौसम होने के कारण तापमान लगातार गिर रहा है जिस कारण बच्चों और बुजुर्गो की सेहत का खास ख्याल रखने की जरूरत

है। उन्होंने कहा पहाडों में बर्फबारी होने के कारण शीत लहर चल रही है। ऐसे में बच्चों, बुजुर्गों और लंबे समय से बीमार व्यक्तियों को समस्याओं का सामना करना पडता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सर्दी ऋतु में कोरोना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए और ज्यादा एहतियात बरती जाए तांकि किसी भी गंभीर स्थिती से बचा जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि बिना किसी बहुत जरूरी काम के बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को बाहर नहीं जाना चाहिए। कोरोना

वायरस के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन और सेहत विभाग द्वारा जारी हिदायतों की पालना की जाए।इसी तरह बरनाला में 2 मामले सामने आए हैं और 24 लोगो को डिस्चार्ज किया है। अब जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या 2253 हो गई है, जबकि 93 लोग एक्टिव हैं और 2121 लोग ठीक हो गए हैं, वहीं अब तक 63 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। नए आए केसों में से 1 बरनाला व 1 महलकला के है। अब बरनाला में 24, तपा में 20, धनोला में 18, महलकलां में 07 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। सिविल अस्पताल बरनाला के सीएमओ डॉ. ज्योति कौशल ने कहा कि जिन लोगों को कोविड के लक्षण लगते हैं। उन्हें अपना टेस्ट जरूर करवाना चाहिए।

