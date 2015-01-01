पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन:मिक्सोपैथी कानून के विरोध में आईएमए के 400 डाॅक्टरों ने बंद रखीं ओपीडी, बिना इलाज दर्द लिए घरों को लौटे मरीज

संगरूर7 घंटे पहले
  • आईएमए ने आयुर्वेद के पीजी डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की परमिशन मिलने का विरोध किया, आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर समर्थन में उतरे

सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन की तरफ से आयुर्वेदिक के पीजी स्टूडेंट्स और डॉक्टरों को जनरल सर्जरी, ईएनटी और दांतों के इलाज समेत 58 तरह की सर्जरी की मंजूरी दिए जाने से इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन में रोष पाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को जिले भर में आईएमए के 400 डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहे। जिस कारण 80 से अधिक निजी अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को छोड़कर बाकी कामकाज ठप रखा गया। सुबह 6 बजे से लेकर शाम 6 बजे निजी अस्पतालों में डॉक्टरों के कमरे खाली पड़े रहे है। ऐसे में मरीज बिना इलाज के वापस जाते दिखाई दिए।

आईएमए संगरूर के प्रधान डॉ. मनदीप सिंह और महासचिव डॉ. सुमित गोयल ने कहा कि मिक्सोपैथी के कानून के तहत बिना उचित सिखलाई आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को आधुनिक ऑप्रेशन करने की इजाजत देना मरीजों के साथ खिलवाड़ है। उपप्रधान डॉ. अमित सिंगला, डॉ. जगमोहन सिंह ने कहा कि विज्ञान और वैद इलाज पूरी तरह अलग इकाईया है।

एलोपैथी के आधुनिक इलाज में हमेशा तरक्की व बदलाव होता रहता है। उनका कहना है कि उनका किसी डॉक्टर से कोई मतभेद नहीं है। लेकिन आईएमए मिक्सोपैथी और क्रॉसुपैथी के हक में नहीं है। एक विद्यार्थी जिस एक स्पेशल विषय को पढ़कर डॉक्टर बना है उसे उसी से संबंधित इलाज करना चाहिए। यही लोगों के हित में भी है। इसे कभी भी मिक्स नहीं किया जा सकता है।

आईएमए की ओर से इसे काला कानून करार दिया गया है। इस मौके पर डॉ. केजी सिंगला, डॉ. संजीव जिंदल, डॉ. भगवान सिंह, डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार, डॉ. अमनदीप अग्रवाल, डॉ. प्रीत प्रकाश सेखो आदि उपस्थित थे। गांव लिदड़ा से अपने पति के साथ 8 वर्ष के बीमार बच्चे को लेकर बच्चों के अस्पताल में पहुंची महिला ने बताया कि कई दिनों से बेटे को बुखार आ रहा है।

वीरवार रात को सो नहीं पाया जिस कारण शुक्रवार की सुबह बच्चे को दिखाने आई थी, परंतु डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल के कारण दवा की दुकान से दवा लेकर जा रही हैं। शनिवार को दोबारा आएंगे। इसी तरह टांग में दर्द लेकर हड्डियों के स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर के पास पहुंचे प्रताप नगर के सुभाष कुमार ने बताया कि रात से टांग में दर्द हो रहा है, परंतु डाक्टर नहीं मिले हैं। ऐसे में दर्द की दवा लेकर लौट रहे हैं। शनिवार को दिखाने आएंगे।

