कोरोना:संगरूर में 6 और बरनाला में 4 नए केस, संगरूर में पॉजिटिव दर 4 से गिरकर 2% पर पहुंची

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना के मामले में यह महीना जिले के लोगों के लिए राहत वाला रहा है। अब तक जिले में 94 प्रतिशत मरीज कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। जबकि पॉजिटिव दर 4 प्रतिशत से गिरकर 2 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है। वहीं वीरवार को लगातार 6वें दिन किसी कोरोना मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। हालांकि कोरोना के 6 नए मामले जरूर सामने आए हैं।

जिनमें फतेहगढ़ पंजगराईया में 2, अमरगढ़ में 2 जबकि मालेरकोटला व संगरूर में 1-1 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। अबतक जिले में मरीजों की संख्या 3900 हो गई है। जिनमें से 3665 ठीक हो चुके हैं। वीरवार को 12 कोरोना मरीजों ने कोरोना को मात दी है। अब 72 मरीज ही एक्टिव रह गए हैं। 11 एक्टिव मरीजों के साथ संगरूर ब्लाॅक फिर से पहले स्थान पर पहुंच गया है। जबकि भवानीगढ़ ब्लाक में सबसे कम 1 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

सोशल मीडिया लाइव में बोले डीसी-कोरोना के खिलाफ शुरू मुहिम के सार्थक नतीजे आ रहे हैं

सोशल मीडिया लाइव के दौरान डीसी रामवीर ने कहा कि कोरोना के खिलाफ शुरू की गई मुहिम के सार्थक नतीजे सामने आने लगे हैें। वीरवार तक जिले में कोरोना को मात देने वालों की दर 94 प्रतिशत हो गई है। परंतु लोगों को यह भूलना नहीं चाहिए कि कोरोना का प्रभाव खत्म नहीं, बल्कि कम हुआ है। लापरवाही बरत लोग बिना मास्क के घुम रहे हैं। जोकि खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है।

बरनाला में 7 मरीजों ने दी कोरोना को मात

वीरवार को कोविड-19 के जिले में 4 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जबकि पहले का 7 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अब कुल मरीजों की संख्या 2062 हो गई है। 1831 ठीक हो गए हैं व कुल 50 मरीजों की मौत हो गई है। इनमें से 181 एक्टिव हैं। नए केसों में से 1 बरनाला , 2 तपा, 1 धनौला से हैं। जिले में एक्टिव केसों में बरनाला में 77, तपा में 66, धनौला 26, महलकलां के 12 शामिल हैं। जिले में 93 लोग अपने घरों में एकांतवास में हैं।

