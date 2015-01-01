पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए जिले में 607 स्थान निर्धारित : सिविल सर्जन

संगरूर7 घंटे पहले
  • पहले पड़ाव में जिले के सरकारी और गैरसरकारी अस्पतालों के 5800 सेहत कर्मियों को लगेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए वैक्सीन जल्द ही उपलब्ध हो जाएगी। जोकि सबसे पहले सेहत कर्मचारियों को लगाई जाएगी। यह जानकारी डीसी रामवीर ने जिला टास्क फोर्स कमेटी की बैठक की प्रधानगी करने के दौरान दी। डीसी रामवीर ने बताया कि विश्व सेहत संस्था (डब्लयूएचओ) के सहयोग से पंजाब सरकार की ओर से यह वैक्सीन मुहैया करवाई जाएगी।

पहले पड़ाव में जिले के सरकारी और गैर सरकारी अस्पतालों के 5800 सेहत कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। उन्होंने टास्क फोर्स को हिदायत दी कि वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए उचित स्थान और अन्य जरूरी प्रबंध वैक्सीन वैन, कोल्ड चैन प्रबंध, वैक्सीन करियर आदि को पूरा कर लिया जाए, ताकि टीकाकरण के समय किसी भी लाभपात्री को कोई समस्या न आए।

उन्होंने जिला प्रोग्राम अफसर संगरूर को आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों, हेल्परों, सुपरवाइजरों का डाटा सेहत विभाग को मुहैया करवाने की हिदायत दी। उन्होंने कहा कि सेहत कर्मचारियों के बाद जिला संगरूर के हर व्यक्ति को कोरोना से सुरक्षित रखने के लिए सरकार की ओर से कोरोना का टीका लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि 60 साल से अधिक आयु व अन्य बीमारियों से पीड़ित व्यक्तियों को वैक्सीन का टीका पहल के आधार पर लगाया जाएगा।

इस मौके सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राज कुमार ने बताया कि पहले पड़ाव के तहत करीब के तहत करीब 3 लाख सिरिंज आएंगी और बाद में वैक्सीन आने से लाभपात्रियों का मुफ्त टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि बायो मेडिकल वैस्ट के उचित प्रबंध के लिए संबंधित एसएमओ को हिदायतें जारी कर दी गई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना की वैक्सीन के लिए जिले में 607 स्थान निर्धारित किए गए हैं।

हर वैक्सीनेशन टीम में 5 सदस्य नियुक्त किए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर एडीसी(ज) अनमोल सिंह धालीवाल, डब्ल्यूएचओ से डॉ निवेता, जिला टीकाकरण अफसर डॉ हरमिंदर, जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर डॉ रविंदर कलेर, डीपीए विशाली बांसल, आईएमए के डॉ मनदीप सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

