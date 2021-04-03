पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:पार्टी उम्मीदवार के दस्तावेज रद करने के रोष में आप विधायक अमन अरोड़ा ने दिया धरना

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
सुनाम में धरने पर बैठे आप विधायक अमन अरोड़ा व समर्थक।
सुनाम में धरने पर बैठे आप विधायक अमन अरोड़ा व समर्थक।
7 नगर कौंसिल व 1 नगर पंचायत के लिए नामांकन भरने वाले 865 उम्मीदवारों में से 19 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन वीरवार को हुई दस्तावेजी जांच के दौरान रद हो गए है। सुनाम में 3, लौंगोवाल में 0, लहरा 13, अहमदगढ़ 1, धूरी 2 नामांकन रद हुए है। अब जिले में 846 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में रह गए हैं। वहीं सुनाम के वार्ड नंबर 14 में आप उम्मीदवार का नामांकन रद होने के रोष में वीरवार शाम 7 बजे आप विधायक अमन अरोडा की ओर से एसडीएम कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना लगा दिया गया। आरोप है कि प्रशासन ने जानबूझकर सत्ता पक्ष के दबाव तले आप उम्मीदवार का नामांकन रद कर दिया है।

वहीं दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस की हलका इंचार्ज दामन थिंद बाजवा के समर्थन में सैकड़ों लोगों ने अमन अरोड़ा के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। उनका आरोप है कि विधायक अमन अरोड़ा ने महिला एसडीएम के खिलाफ गलत शब्दावली का इस्तेमाल किया है।आम आदमी पार्टी के सुनाम से विधायक अमन अरोडा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार को नगर कौंसिल चुनावों में हार का डर सताने लगा है। जिस कारण सरकार धक्केशाही पर उतर

आई है। इसी धक्केशाही के तहत सरकार की शह पर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से आम आदमी पार्टी के वार्ड नंबर 14 से उम्मीदवार हरविंदर सिंह नामधारी का नामांकन बिना किसी कारण रद कर दिया गया है, जबकि बुधवार को जब उन्होंने नामांकन दाखिल किया था तो उनके सभी दस्तावेज सही बताए गए थे। किसी भी उम्मीदवार को अपनी बात कहने का समय तक नहीं दिया गया।

वहीं सुनाम के वार्ड नंबर 14 में कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से सुखविंदर सिंह सुक्खी हैं। अकाली दल व भाजपा की ओर से यहां कोई भी उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारा गया था। अब हरविंदर सिंह के नामांकन रद होने से सुखविंदर सुक्खी के खिलाफ कोई भी उम्मीदवार नहीं रहा है।डीसी रामवीर का कहना है कि पूरे चुनाव पारदर्शी ढंग से करवाए जा रहे है। कहीं भी किसी तरह की धक्केशाही नहीं की जा रही है।

आप उम्मीदवार के खिलाफ नगर कौंसिल का 8 साल का बकाया खड़ा होने के कारण रद्द किया नामांकन : एसडीएम

प्रदर्शन के दौरान ही अमन अरोड़ा की एसडीएम मनजीत कौर के साथ फोन पर बातचीत हुई। एसडीएम ने कहा कि किसी के साथ कोई धक्काशाही नहीं की गई है। 153 उम्मीदवारों में से 3 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन रद किए गए हैं। आप उम्मीदवार हरविंदर सिंह पर नगर कौंसिल का पिछले आठ वर्ष से बकाया खड़ा है। उसने अपने मकान के आगे गली में रैंप बनाकर नाजायज कब्जा भी किया हुआ है। जिस कारण उसका नामांकन रद किया गया।

आप धरना लगाकर ब्लैकमेल करना चाहती है, वह कोर्ट में अपील दायर कर सकते थे : दामन बाजवा

कांग्रेस की हलका इंचार्ज दामन थिंद बाजवा ने कहा कि आप विधायक अमन अरोडा ने महिला एसडीएम के खिलाफ गलत शब्दावली का इस्तेमाल किया है। आप धरने लगाकर ब्लैकमेल करना चाहती है। यदि उन्हें गलत लगता है तो वह उच्चाधिकारियों या कोर्ट के पास अपील दायर कर सकते थे। परंतु किसी के खिलाफ गलत शब्दावली का इस्तेमाल करने का अधिकार किसी के पास नहीं है।​​​​​​​

