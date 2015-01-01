पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ मुहूर्त:25 नवंबर को अबूझ मुहूर्त, जिनका लगन नहीं वे भी कर सकते हैं शादी

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
  • शादी समारोह के लिए 11 दिसंबर तक 9 शुभ मुहूर्त, इसके बाद 4 माह करना होगा इंतजार

कोरोना वायरस के कारण लॉकडाउन के दौरान शादियां पूरी तरह से बंद थीं। इस दौरान जिले के सभी मैरिज पैलेस, होटल व शादियों से जुड़े लोगों का कारोबार पूरे तरीके से ठप रहा। हालांकि धीरे-धीरे हालात ठीक होने पर सरकार ने मैरिज पैलेस व होटलों में समागम करने को छूट दे दी थी। नवंबर माह में इक्का दुक्का शादियों का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया, परंतु 25 नवंबर को इस साल का सबसे बड़ा योग बन रहा है। 25 नवंबर से लेकर 11 दिसंबर तक 9 शुभ मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं। हालांकि इसके बाद शादियों के लिए चार माह का लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। देव उठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को है।

इस साल चातुर्मास के साथ अधिकमास होने से 5 माह बाद देव बुधवार को जागेंगे। बुधवार को तुलसी सालीगराम विवाह के साथ शुरू होने वाले शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। 25 नवंबर को अभुज मुहूर्त है, इस दिन जिसके लगन का मुहूर्त नहीं निकल रहा है उसका विवाह भी इस अभुज मुहूर्त करने से शुभ फलदायक माना जाता है। पंडित कपिल जोशी ने बताया कि 11 दिसंबर को अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर से विवाह और मांगलिक कार्यों पर रोक लग जाएगी। 12 से 15 दिसंबर के बीच कोई भी मुहूर्त नहीं है। 16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) प्रारंभ हो जाएगा। इसके बाद यह रोक 23 अप्रैल 2021 तक रहेगी। 8 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र अस्त रहेगा। लड़के की कुंडली में शुक्र, जबकि लड़की की कुंडली में बृहस्पति शादी करने के विशेष योगदान बनाते हैं। जब शुक्र अस्त हो जाता है तो किसी भी तरह के मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किए जाते हैं।

24 अप्रैल 2021 को होगा पहला शुभ मुहूर्त : पंडित नरेश
पंडित नरेश शर्मा बताते हैं कि मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ माह, तिथी, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है। वर-वधु व मांगलिक कार्य कर रहे व्यक्ति की राशि के हिसाब से शुभ मुहूर्त निकलता है। 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य धनु राशि में आ जाएगा। जोकि 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त रहेगा। गुरु गृह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 24 अप्रैल 2021 को साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा और शादियों व शुभ कार्यों का शुभ आरंभ होगा।

नवंबर व दिसंबर माह के शुरूआती दिनों में दिन रात की बुकिंग : पुनिया
होटल व रेस्टोरेंट मालिक एसोसिएशन के प्रधान इकबालजीत सिंह पुनिया का कहना है कि होटल, रेस्टोरेंट व पैलेस इस वर्ष पूरे घाटे में रहे हैं। कोरोना के कारण 6 माह तक व्यापार पूरी तरह से ठप रहा। हालांकि नवंबर के अंतिम व दिसंबर माह के शुरूआती दिनों में दिन-रात की बुकिंग है। इन तिथियों की बुकिंग एडवांस में ही काफी समय पहले हो गई थी। इन दिनों में कोई भी पैलेस खाली नहीं है। जिस कारण कई ग्राहकों को तो वापिस भी भेजा जा रहा है। शादियों से जुडे लोगों के चेहरे पर कुछ खुशी जरूर दिखाई दे रही है। परंतु उसके बाद फिर से चार माह तक कोई भी शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं बताया जा रहा है। जिस कारण चिंता भी सता रही है।

