पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हमला:आढ़ती व उसके बेटे पर हमला, आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान व उपप्रधान पर केस

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आढ़ती व उसके बेटे पर हमला करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान और वाइस प्रधान के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। स्थानीय महल मुबारक निवासी संदीप गोयल ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसकी अनाज मंडी में आढ़त की दुकान है। उभावाल रोड पर उनका पुराना मकान है। जोकि मौजूदा समय में बंद पड़ा है। वह मकान को शेलर के तौर पर इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। उस जगह पर उन्होंने चार दीवारी की हुई है और वहां पर किसानों की फसल गिराई जाती है। 3 नवंबर को मार्केट कमेटी ने उनके लाइसेंस 7 दिनों के लिए सस्पेंड कर दिए थे।

वीरवार को वह और उसका भाई रमन गोयल अनाज मंडी में आढ़त की दुकान पर बैठे थे। उन्हें चौकीदार का फोन आया कि शेलर में कुछ व्यक्ति आ गए हैं, जो उसके साथ मारपीट करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। वह तुरंत रमन गोयल के साथ शेलर में पहुंचा। वहां पर आढ़ती एसोसिएशन का प्रधान सोमनाथ बांसल व वाइस प्रधान सुखदेव सिंह उर्फ सुक्खा खड़े थें। उनके शेलर में पहुंचते ही दोनों उसके साथ बहस करने लगे।

इतने में उसके पिता भीम सैन भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। आरोपियों ने गाली-लौच करने के साथ उनके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी गई। तेजधार चीज से उसके पिता की छाती पर कई वार किए गए। उन्होंने शोर मचाया तो दोनो मौके से भाग गए। उसे व उसके पिता को भाई रमन गोयल ने सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। संदीप गोयल ने आरोप लगाया कि सोमनाथ बांसल ने प्रधान का चुनाव लड़ा था। उसने सोमनाथ बांसल के विरोधी पक्ष की हिमायत की थी। इसी रंजिश के कारण उन पर हमला किया गया है। थाना सिटी-1 संगरूर के एसएचओ प्रितपाल सिंह का कहना है कि पुलिस ने सोमनाथ बांसल व सुखदेव सिंह के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

बेवजह बदनाम करने की कोशिश की जा रही : प्रधान
सोमनाथ बांसल ने सभी आरोपों को नकारते हुए कहा कि उन्हें बेवजह बदनाम करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। उक्त आढ़ती मंडी का माहौल खराब कर रहे हैॆं। उक्त आढ़ती सीधी फसल कांटे पर गिराकर एसोसिएशन के नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हैं। इस कारण उक्त आढ़तियों के लाइसेंस भी सस्पेंड किए हुए हंै। बावजूद वह फसल को तौल रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें