मांग:भाकियू ने किसान की तूड़ी जलाने वालों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की

भवानीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां ने थाने के समक्ष प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी की। आरोप है कि गांव पनवा में जमीन के चल रहे झगड़े को लेकर कुछ व्यक्तियों ने एक किसान की तूड़ी व अन्य सामान को आग लगा दी है। उन्होंने मांग की कि ऐसा करने वालों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज किया जाए।

इस मौके पर यूनियन नेता कर्म चंद पनवा ने कहा कि कुछ व्यक्ति गांव पनवा के एक गरीब किसान धन्ना राम की जमीन पर जबरन कब्जा करना चाहते हैं। जब वह इसमें असफल रहे तो उन्होंने किसान के साथ गाली-गलौच करने के साथ उसकी तूड़ी वाले कुप, उपले आदि को आग लगा दी। उन्होंने पुलिस प्रशासन को चेतावनी दी कि यदि उक्त व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार न किया गया तो यूनियन द्वारा थाने के समक्ष पक्का मोर्चा लगाया जाएगा।

इस मौके पर हरपाल सिंह, श्याम दास पनवा, बलदेव सिंह, गुरदेव सिंह, सुरिंदर दियालपुरा, हरपाल सिंह, गुरचरन सिंह, बलवीर कौर, शांति देवी, रजमान, अमरजोत कौर आदि उपस्थित थे। इस सबंधी एसएचओ रमनदीप सिंह का कहना है कि दोनों पक्षों का जमीनी विवाद को लेकर अदालत में केस चल रहा है। एक पक्ष द्वारा ज्यादती की गई है जिसे लेकर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करके अगली कारवाई शुरू कर दी है।

