किसानों का धरना जारी:25 को भाकियू (उगराहां) खनौरी और 30 किसान संगठन महलां चौक गांव से दिल्ली होंगे रवाना

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ रेलवे पार्किंग में किसानों का धरना जारी

दिल्ली कूच को लेकर किसान संगठनों ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। किसान संगठन गांव गांव जाकर राशन, लकडी व अन्य समान एकत्रित करना शुरू कर दिया है। भाकियू उगराहां 25 नवंबर को खनौरी से जबकि दूसरे 30 किसान संगठन गांव महलां चौक से दिल्ली की तरफ रवाना होंगे।

रेलवे पार्किंग पर धरने को संबोधित करते हुए किसान नेता बलवीर जलूर, सतवंत खंडेवाद, दर्शन कुनरा, हरमेल सिंह व भूपिंदर लौंगोवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली कूच को लेकर तैयारियां अंतिम चरम पर चल रही है। प्रत्येक संगठन की इकाई को उसकी जिम्मेवारी सौंप दी गई है।

संगठन द्वारा धरने के दौरान जरूरी समान जैसे राशन, गर्म कपडे, दवा, पानी, लंगर बनाने के लिए समान आदि चीजे एकत्रित की जा रही है। केन्द्र सरकार पंजाब के लोगों की आर्थिक नाकाबंदी करने का पूरा मन बना चुकी है। परंतु किसान केन्द्र सरकार के आगे किसी भी हालत में झुकेंगे नहीं।

भाजपा नेता सतवंत पुनिया के निवास के समक्ष धरने को संबोधित करते हुए भाकियू उगराहां के ब्लाक प्रधान गोबिंदर मंगवाल, गोबिंदर बडरूखां, लाभ खुराना व कर्मजीत सिंह ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार पंजाब के किसानों को यूरिया की कमी पैदा करना चाहती है। इसी कारण पंजाब की मालगाड़ियां हरियाणा में रोककर किसानों को परेशान किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से मांग की कि वह किसानों के यूरिया का तुरंत प्रबंध करें। पंजाब के लोगों के लिए अन्य समान व व्यापारियों के माल की लोडिंग अनलोडिंग का प्रबंध सडक यातायात के जरिए किया जाए। यदि पंजाब सरकार पंजाब के लोगों की मुश्किलों को दूर नहीं कर सकती तो सरकार को किसानों व आम लोगों के हक में मगरमच्छ के आंसू बहाने का कोई हक नहीं है।

