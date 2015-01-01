पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपने - अपने दावे:भाजपा ने नहीं किया दफ्तर का उद्घाटन, किसान बोले- हमारे विरोध के चलते रद्द किया कार्यक्रम

संगरूर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संगरूर में भाजपा दफ्तर के शिलान्यास स्थल पर धरना देते किसान।
  • भाजपा दफ्तर के उद्घाटन प्रोग्राम को लेकर किसान-मजदूर संगठन सड़क पर उतरे
  • भाजपा ने कहा- पूूर्व राज्यपाल मृदुला सिन्हा के निधन के कारण शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम किया स्थगित

शहर में भाजपा दफ्तर के उद्घाटन प्रोग्राम को लेकर वीरवार को किसान-मजदूर संगठन सड़काें पर उतर आए। हालांकि भाजपा की ओर से बुधवार देर रात देश भर में दफ्तर उद्घाटन प्रोग्रामों को रद्द कर दिया गया था।

भाजपा का कहना है कि पूूर्व राज्यपाल मृदुला सिन्हा का निधन होने के कारण शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम स्थगित किया गया है, परंतु भाकियू की मानें तो भाजपा ने किसानों के विरोध को देखते हुए देश भर में अपने उद्घाटन समारोह को रद्द किया है।

वीरवार को भाकियू एकता उगराहां और 31 किसान मजदूर संगठनों के सदस्य रोष मार्च करते हुए उप्पली रोड पर स्थित भाजपा के शिलान्यास स्थल पर पहुंच गए। सैकड़ों की गिनती में पहुंचे किसानों ने शिलान्यास स्थल के बाहर धरना लगा दिया।

इस मौके संबोधित करते हुए कुलहिंद किसान फेडरेशन के मंगत राम, किरती किसान यूनियन के भूपिंदर लौंगोवाल, कुलहिंद किसान सभा के निर्मल ने कहा कि नगर कौंसिल चुनावों को देखते हुए भाजपा की ओर से पंजाब में अपने दफ्तर खोले जा रहे हैं, ताकि लोगों से संपर्क बनाया जा सके, परंतु भाकियूू भाजपा के किसी कार्यक्रम को कामयाब नहीं होने देगी।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि वीरवार को भी भाजपा ने किसानों के विरोध को देखते हुए अपने दफ्तर का शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम स्थगित कर दिया है।

उधर, भाजपा के जिला प्रधान रणदीप दियोल और सरजीवन जिंदल का कहना है कि हाईकमान द्वारा वीरवार को देश में कई दफ्तरों के शिलान्यास का ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम रखा गया था। पार्टी प्रधान जेपी नड्डा की ओर से इसका शिलान्यास किया जाना था, परंतु अचानक पूूर्व राज्यपाल मृदुला सिन्हा का निधन होने से कार्यक्रम को देश भर में स्थगित किया गया है।

अब पार्टी का जैसा कार्यक्रम आएगा, उस अनुसार ही शिलान्यास किया जाएगा। वहीं, डीएसपी सतपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि कानून व्यवस्था को देखते हुए कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें