मांग:भाकियू ने प्रदेश सरकार के नाम एडीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपा

संगरूर2 दिन पहले
भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां की ओर से जिला प्रधान अमरीक सिंह गंढूआ की अगुवाई में पंजाब सरकार के नाम एडीसी राजिंदर बत्रा को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस मौके राज्य कार्यकारी प्रधान जसविंदर सिंह सोमा और उप प्रधान जनक सिंह भूटाल ने पंजाब सरकार से मांग की कि किसानों को एमएसपी मिलने की गारंटी के बिना ही फसलों की खरीद बड़े व्यापारियों और कार्पोरेट घरानों को निजी तौर पर करने की छूट देने के बारे 2017 और 2013 में बनाए गए कानूनों समेत ठेका खेती बिल 2019 रद किए जाए।

कोरोना महामारी की आड़ में धारा 144 की उल्लंघना के तहत संघर्षशील किसान, मजदूरों, छात्रों और मुलाजिमों पर दर्ज किए पुलिस केस वापस लिए जाए। पराली के निपटारे के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट एनजीटी की हिदायतों अनुसार बोनस दिया जाए। मोनटेक सिंह आहलूवालिया की कमेटी भंग की जाए। मौके पर बहाल सिंह, दरबारा सिंह, कृपाल सिंह, जगतार सिंह, हरबंस सिंह, बहादर सिंह, अजैब सिंह, गुरबिंदर सिंह उपस्थित थे।

