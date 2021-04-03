पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:किसानों से दुश्मनों जैसा व्यवहार कर रही केंद्र सरकार : ढींडसा

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
शिरोमणि अकाली दल डेमोक्रेटिक के प्रधान व राज्यसभा सदस्य सुखदेव सिंह ढींडसा ने कहा है कि केंद्र सरकार आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के साथ दुश्मनों जैसा व्यवहार करते हुए दहशत का माहौल पैदा कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान विरोधी ताकतों को बढ़ावा देना देश के लिए काफी खतरनाक है।

उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में की जा रही कीलबंदी ने स्कूल के वह दिन याद करवा दिए है जब किताबों में राजे अपने किले की कीलबंदी करवाते दर्शाए जाते थे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी लोकतांत्रिक देश में ऐसी कीलबंदी की ऐसी उदाहरण नहीं मिलती। सुखदेव सिंह ढींडसा ने कहा कि लोहे के कील लगाकर, कांटे वाली तार लगाकर, इंटरनेट व वाटर सप्लाई बंद करके कृषि कानूनों का मसला हल होने वाला नहीं है बल्कि सरकार की ऐसी कार्रवाइयां किसानों के मसले को और पेचीदा करेंगी।उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की यह कार्रवाई बातचीत में अड़चन लगाने वाली भी है। इससे यह भी जाहिर होता है कि मोदी सरकार कृषि कानूनों

को लेकर टस से मस नहीं होने वाली है जोकि देश के लिए नुकसानदायक है। उन्होंने कहा किसान देश के वह नागरिक हैं, जिन्होंने बहुमत के साथ जीताकर भाजपा को सत्ता पर बैठाया है। इसलिए सरकार को उनकी मांग माननी चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि किसान संगठनों द्वारा 6 फरवरी को किए जा रहे चक्का जाम का उनकी पार्टी समर्थन करती है और पार्टी वर्कर बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा लेंगे।

