चेकअप:प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत चेकअप कैंप लगाया

शेरपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शेरपुर सीएचसी ने एसएमओ डॉ. कृपाल के नेतृत्व में लगाया कैंप

कम्युनिटी हेल्थ सेंटर शेरपुर की ओर से एसएमओ डॉ. कृपाल सिंह की अगुवाई में प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत चैकअप कैंप आयोजित किया गया। इस मौके पर बीईई तरसेम सिंह ने कैंप दौरान गर्भवती महिलाओं को बताया कि हर माह की 9 तारीख को प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत चैकअप कैंप लगाया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस कैंप दौरान महिलाओं की मुफ्त मेडिकल जांच व मुफ्त

लेबोरेटरी टैस्ट किए जाते हैं। इस कैंप का मकसद अधिक खतरे वाली डिलीवरी का समय पर पता लगाना और जच्चा-बच्चा मौत दर को कम करना है। इस मौके पर तरसेम सिंह, अशोक कुमार, अमरजीत कौर, परमजीत कौर, सुरिंदरपाल कौर, गुरप्रीत कौर आदि उपस्थित थे।

