शहर में विकास की जरूरत:शहर को विकास की लाइन पर लाने के लिए कौंसिल को राजनीतिक पार्टियों से आजाद करवाने की जरूरत : मिलखी

संगरूर11 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-उम्मीदवार सिर्फ पार्टी या अपने लीडर को खुश रखने के लिए विकास को अनदेखा करते हैं

अकाली नेता चमनदीप सिंह मिलखी और पूर्व पार्षद विजय लंकेशन ने कहा है कि संगरूर शहर में विकास का स्तर लगातार गिरता जा रहा है। शहर के विकास के तौर पर पिछड़ना काफी गंभीर मुद्दा। इसलिए शहर का विकास करवाने के लिए राजनीतिक पार्टियों से ऊपर उठकर सभी को एकत्रित होने की जरूरत है। आगामी समय में नगर कौंसिल के चुनाव होने जा रहे हैं। जिसमें सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियां अपने उम्मीदवार चुनावों में उतारेंगी परंतु उम्मीदवार सिर्फ और सिर्फ पार्टी या अपने लीडर को खुश रखने के लिए शहर के विकास को अनदेखा कर देते हैं।

इसलिए नगर कौंसिल संगरूर को राजनीतिक पार्टियों से आजाद करवाने के लिए शहर के बुद्धिजीवी, समाजिक, धार्मिक संगठनों, नौजवान, महिलाओं और हर वर्ग को आगे आना चाहिए ताकि संगरूर को विकास की नई लाइन पर ले जाया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि आगामी समय में शहर में एक विशेष बैठक बुलाकर विचार विमर्श करके फैसला किया जाएगा जिसमें शहर के सभी वर्ग शामिल होंगे।

