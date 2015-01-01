पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ता रोष:संगरूर-बरनाला में डीसी दफ्तर घेरे,कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ धरनों में बच्चों से लेकर 85 वर्ष तक के किसान शामिल

संगरूर2 दिन पहले
  • अब यह लड़ाई पूरे देश के लोगों की : जसविंदर सोमा; कर्मचारी और अन्य जत्थेबंदियां भी साथ

की करनगे जेला थाने, लोका दे हड बददे जाने, कल्ले- कल्ले मार न खाओं, कट्ठे होके अगे आओ। किसान जत्थेबंदियां सोमवार को संगरूर व बरनाला जिलों के डीसी दफ्तरों का घेराव कर धरने देते हुए ये नारे बुलंद कर रही थीं। इन धरनों में काफी संख्या में बच्चे, जवान, बुजुर्ग महिला-पुरुष शामिल थे। वहीं, बरनाला में कई सौ ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों पर सवार होकर महिलाओं ने रोष मार्च निकाला और अनाज मंडी में प्रदर्शन किया। ये तमाम लोग तीन नए कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे हैं।संगरूर में किसानों ने जिला प्रबंधकीय परिसर के दोनों तरफ के मुख्य गेटों को घेर लिया। 30 किसान- मजदूर संगठनों ने परिसर का मुख्य गेट घेरकर सड़क पर धरना दे दिया, जबकि भाकियू (एकता उगराहां) के सदस्य रणबीर क्लब की तरफ परिसर के दूसरे गेट को घेरकर सड़क पर बैठ गए।

जिलेभर से जुटे हजारों किसान गुस्से में नजर आ रहे थे। प्रदर्शनकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए भाकियू (एकता उगराहां) के प्रांतीय कार्यकारी प्रधान जसविंदर सोमा व जिला प्रधान अमरीक गंढूआ गरजे कि अब यह लड़ाई अकेले किसानों की नहीं, बल्कि पूरे देश के लोगों की बन गई है। कृषि कानूनों से नुकसान को देखते हुए ही दिल्ली मोर्चे को देश-विदेश से प्रत्येक वर्ग का समर्थन मिल रहा है। इस मौके पर भाकियू ने एलान किया कि 16 दिसंबर को दिल्ली मोर्चा आत्महत्या कर चुके किसानों के परिवारों को समर्पित होगा। उस दिन मृत किसानों की तस्वीरों के साथ प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

भाकियू (सिद्धूपुर) के महासचिव रण सिंह व भाकियू (राजेवाल) के हरजीत मंगवाल ने कहा कि देश के 500 किसान संगठनों ने 26 नवंबर से दिल्ली को घेर रखा है। केंद्र सरकार काले कानूनों की आड़ में किसानों की जमीनें अंबानी-अड़ानी को सौंपने की तैयारी कर चुकी है। इसलिए तीनों कृषि कानून बिना शर्त रद किए जाएं।

आंदोलन में किसान परिवारों का बच्चा-बच्चा डटा : कमलजीत कौर

बरनाला में भाकियू (उगराहां) की किसान महिलाओं ने अनाज मंडी में एक बड़ी रैली कर पूरे शहर में सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टर पर रोष मार्च करते हुए डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष धरना दिया। उनका कहना था कि उनके परिवारों के लोग दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर डटे हुए हैं और हमने जिला स्तर पर संघर्ष को तेज किया हुआ है। यह संघर्ष तब तक चलेगा जब तक केंद्र सरकार खेती कानून कानूनों को वापस नहीं ले लेती। कमलजीत कौर, हरपाल कौर व बलदेव कौर ने कहा - ना सोना मांगते हैं ना है चांदी, सिर्फ अपनी जमीन और अपना हक मांगते हैं। आज हमें आंतकवादी व माओवादी जैसे नाम दिए जा रहे हैं वह गलत है। इस संघर्ष में किसान परिवारों का बच्चा-बच्चा, हर सदस्य डटा हुआ है।

