कोरोना:कोहरियां के 70 वर्षीय और मूनक के 57 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत, 2 नए केस

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संगरूर में एक बार फिर 2 संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ा
  सबसे अधिक 31 मौत संगरूर ब्लाॅक में

जिले में सोमवार को दो कोरोना मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया है। हेल्थ ब्लाॅक कोहरियां के 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति ने रजिंदरा अस्पताल पटियाला और मूनक ब्लाॅक के 57 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में दम तोड़ा है। कोहरियां ब्लॉक के 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को बुखार, खांसी और सांस लेने की दिक्कत के चलते रविवार सुबह 11:19 बजे रजिंदरा अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था।

जहां हालत ज्यादा खराब होने के कारण रविवार शाम 4:50 पर उसकी मौत हो गई। मूनक के 57 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को हालत खराब होने पर 5 नवंबर को पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में भर्ती करवाया गया था। जहां पर 8 नवंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक को बीपी की समस्या भी थी। अब जिले में कोरोना से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 170 हो गई। कोहरियां ब्लाॅक में यह 7वीं और मूनक ब्लाॅक में 22वीं मौत है। जबकि सबसे अधिक 31 मौत संगरूर ब्लाॅक में हुई है। वहीं सोमवार को 2 नए कोरोना मरीज पाए गए है। जिनमें 1 मरीज संगरूर व 1 मालेरकोटला से सबंधित है। जिसके साथ जिले में कुल कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 4009 हो गई है। जिनमें से 3738 मरीज ठीक हो गई है। सोमवार को भी 6 मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्टी दे दी गई है। अब जिले में 101 एक्टिव मरीज रह गए है।

बरनाला में 12 नए केस, 10 ठीक हुए
बरनाला|कोविड-19 के 12 नए मामले आए हैं और 10 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया हैं। जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या 2131 हो गई है। जबकि 114 लोग एक्टिव हैं और 1965 लोग ठीक हो गए हैं। जबकि 52 लोगों की मौत हो गई हैं। नए केसों में 2 बरनाला, 2 तपा, 7 धनौला, 1 महलकलां से हंै। सिविल अस्पताल बरनाला के एसएमओ डॉ. ज्योति कौशल ने कहा कि लोग अभी ऐसा बिल्कुल भी समझने की भूल न करें कि कोविड-19 खत्म हो गया है। दुनिया के कई देशों में काेेरोना ने फिर से दस्तक दी है। इसलिए नियमों का पालन करें।

