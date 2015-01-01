पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:नवंबर में मृत्यु दर 7.7 प्रतिशत तक पहुंची साढ़े तीन महीने से 2 दिन में 3 मरीज तोड़ रहे हैं दम

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है... संगरूर के बाजारों में महज 5 प्रतिशत लोग ही मास्क पहन रहे हैं।-भास्कर
  • संगरूर जिला मृत्यु दर के मामले में देश के पहले 5 जिलों में शामिल, मुंबई को भी छोड़ा पीछे

नवंबर महीने में अब तक कोरोना मरीजों की मौत के आंकड़े ने लोगों के लिए सबसे बड़ी चिंता खड़ी कर दी है। 19 दिनों में जिले में 16 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 206 मरीज पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। नवंबर महीने में मृत्यु दर 7 प्रतिशत को क्रॉस कर चुकी है।

यह मृत्यु दर कोरोना काल की सबसे अधिक है। हालांकि मरीजों की संख्या कम रही है। अब तक जिले में 181 मरीज दम तोड़ चुके हैं, जबकि 4120 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं। संगरूर ब्लॉक में सबसे अधिक 35 मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

अगस्त माह से बात की जाए तो औसतन दो दिन में तीन मरीज दम तोड़ रहे हंै। ऐसे में संगरूर जिला मौतों के मामले में देश और पंजाब में 5वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में मृत्यु दर 4.3 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है, जबकि देश के सबसे प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में शामिल मुंबई में मौत दर 3.9 प्रतिशत है।

सबसे खतरनाक बात यह है कि अकेले नवंबर में मौत दर 7.7 प्रतिशत तक जा पहुंची है, जो कि अब तक की सबसे अधिक है। मरीजों की मौतों के मामले को सेहत विभाग न सिर्फ लोगों की लापरवाही के साथ-साथ मृतक मरीजों की उम्र, शूगर और हार्ट की बीमारी को भी कारण बता रहा है। सेहत विभाग की मानें तो मरने वाले अधिकतर मरीजों की उम्र 60 वर्ष से अधिक है।

11 नए मरीज सामने आए

वीरवार मौत के मामले में ठीक रहा है। 8 दिन बाद वीरवार को किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। हालांकि 11 नए केस सामने आए हैं, जिसमें संगरूर ब्लॉक में 6, सुनाम 2, अमरगढ, मालेरकोटला और कोहरियां में 1-1 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाया गया है।

पॉजिटिव मरीजों के मामले में संगरूर 806, मालेरकोटला 543 और मूनक ब्लॉक 385 के साथ आगे हैं। वीरवार को 10 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई है। ऐसे में अब जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 97 हो गई है।

मरीजों की अधिक उम्र, पुरानी बीमारी और देरी से अस्पताल पहुंचना मौत का बन रहा कारण : सेहत विभाग
सेहत विभाग की मानें तो जिले में मृत्यु दर बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण लोगों की लापरवाही के साथ-साथ मरीज की उम्र और उसकी बीमारी है। एसएमओ डॉ. बलजीत सिंह का कहना है कि अधिकतर मरने वाले मरीजों की उम्र 60 वर्ष से अधिक है।

अधिकतर मरीज शूगर, हार्ट और बीपी की बीमारी से भी पीड़ित थे। इसके अलावा मरीज कोरोना के लक्ष्ण आने के बावजूद देरी से अस्पताल पहुंचते हैं उस समय तक मरीज की हालत काफी गंभीर हो जाती है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : अस्थमा के मरीजों को रखना होगा खास खयाल | मेडिकल स्पेशिलिस्ट डॉ. राहुल के अनुसार सर्दियों में चेस्ट इनफेक्शन के केस अधिक रहते हैं। कोविड में भी चेस्ट इनफेक्शन ही होता है। ऐसे में सीओपीडी और अस्थमा के मरीजों को खास खयाल रखने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि मौजूदा हालत में कोविड के गंभीर केस में भी इजाफा होने की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। लोगों को सावधानी के साथ-साथ डाइट का भी खास ख्याल रखना चाहिए।

डीसी बोले- त्योहारों में लोगों का आपस में मिलना और केसों की गिनती कम होने पर
लापरवाह होना मामले बढ़ने का कारण

उधर, डीसी रामबीर का कहना है कि कोरोना की बीमारी समाप्त नहीं हुई है। विश्व भर में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। भारत के कुछ राज्यों में भी बड़ी संख्या में केस सामने आने लगे हैं। त्योहारों के सीजन में लोगों का आपस में मिलना-जुलना और केसों की गिनती कम होने के कारण लापरवाह होना इसके फैलने का कारण हो सकता है।

संगरूर में भी केसों ने रफ्तार पकड़नी शुरू कर दी है। ऐसे में लोग मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना को यकीनी बनाएं, क्योंकि अभी यही इलाज है।

10 जून को मालेरकोटला में हुई थी पहली मौत

संगरूर जिले में कोरोना से सबसे पहली मौत 10 जून को मालेरकोटला के 70 वर्षीय मोहम्मद बसीर की हुई थी। 30 जून तक 13 लोग दम तोड़ चुके थे। उस समय जिले में मौत दर 2.6 प्रतिशत थी। वहीं, नवंबर में मृत्यु दर सबसे अधिक 7.7 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई है।

इधर, बरनाला जिले में 2 नए केस आए सामने

काेविड-19 के 2 नए मामले आए हैं। अब जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या 2180 हो गई है, जबकि 121 लोग एक्टिव हैं और 2003 ठीक हो गए हैं। वहीं, अब तक 56 की मौत हो गई है। नए केसों में दोनों बरनाला सिटी से ही हैं। अब बरनाला में कुल 48, तपा में 31, धनोला में 30, महलकला में 12 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

