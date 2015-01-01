पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दशहरे पर भगवान का अपमान:आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग, संगठनों ने रोष प्रदर्शन कर हनुमान चालीसा का किया पाठ

बरनाला/सुनाम/मूनक2 घंटे पहले
  • अमृतसर में दशहरे पर भगवान का अपमान करने के विरोध में संगरूर-बरनाला जिलों में माहौल गरमाया
  • बरनाला, सुनाम व मूनक में हिंदू संगठनों ने प्रशासन को सौंपा पीएम व सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन

अमृतसर में दशहरे पर भगवान का अपमान करने के रोष स्वरूप बरनाला- संगरूर जिलों के हिंदू संगठनों के सदस्यों ने शहर में रोष मार्च कर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया। साथ ही उन्होंने उक्त समाज विरोधी तत्वों पर कत्ल का पर्चा दर्ज करने की मांग की।

बरनाला में शहीद भगत सिंह की प्रतिमा के पास सदर बाजार में बड़ी संख्या में लोग एकत्रित हुए। इस मौके पर संबोधित करते हुए स्वामी सहज प्रकाश, स्वामी रत्नेश्वर नंद, सुखविंदर सिंह भंडारी, नीलमणि समाधिया ने कहा कि अमृतसर के पास दशहरे वाले दिन कुछ लोगों ने भगवान का अपमान किया। जो बेहद भयंकर अपराध है। जिस तरह से श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहब जी के पवित्र स्वरूपों को पढ़ने वालों पर कत्ल का पर्चा दर्ज किया गया है। उसी तरह से भगवान का अपमान करने वालों पर भी कत्ल का पर्चा दर्ज किया जाना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि हिंदू समाज इस घटना को बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। इस मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने भगवान राम का स्मरण किया व हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया। साथ ही लोगों ने मिलकर जिले के डिप्टी कमिश्नर तेज प्रताप सिंह फूलका को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के नाम पर मांग पत्र दिया। इस मौके पर ललित गर्ग, लोकेश मकड़ा, सुभाष मकड़ा, प्रशांत काकू, शम्मी सिंगला, दर्शन कुमार, विजय मारवाड़ी, राहुल बाली आदि हाजिर थे।

इधर, सुनाम में विभिन्न हिंदू संगठनो की ओर से सुनाम के अग्रसेन चौक में श्री हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया गया। इस दौरान संगठनों की ओर से आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किए जाने की मांग को लेकर पुुलिस प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।

इस मौके पर हिंदू संगठनों के सदस्यों ने कहा कि दशहरे वाले दिन अमृतसर के मानावाला में कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने भगवान का अपमान किया था। जिसकी एक वीडियो भी वायरल हुई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस घटना से पूरे हिंदू समाज की भावनाओं को भारी ठेस पहुंची है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा कर पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। उ​​​​​​

उ​न्होंने मांग की कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने के साथ साथ कत्ल का मामला भी दर्ज किया जाए। आरोपियों का पता लगाने के लिए एसआईटी का गठन किया जाए। आरोपियों का केस फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में जलाकर जल्द से जल्द सजा दी जाए।

