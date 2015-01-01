पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:दिल्ली कूच की तैयारियों को लेकर भाकियू का पंजाब भर में डीसी दफ्तरों के समक्ष प्रदर्शन आज

संगरूर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर किसानों का प्रदर्शन 48वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया है। मंगलवार को सूफी गायक कनवर ग्रेवाल और पंजाबी हर्फ चीमा ने भाकियू की ओर से कालाझाड टोल प्लाजा पर दिए जा रहे धरने में शिरकत की। दिल्ली कूच को लेकर किसान संगठन पूरे जोर शोर से तैयारियां कर रहे है। जिसके तहत आज पंजाब भर में सभी डीसी कार्यालयों के समक्ष रोष धरने देकर किसान डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपेगे। जिसके बाद 21 नवंबर से लेकर 23 नवंबर तक पंजाब के सभी गांवों में महिलाएं दिन भर प्रदर्शन करेंगी।

जबकि नौजवान पूरे गांवों में मशाल मार्च निकालेेंगे। भाकियू उगराहां के राज्य प्रधान जोगिंदर सिंह उगराहां ने बताया कि 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली में करीब डेढ़ लाख किसानों के पहुंचने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। किसान खनौरी व डबवाली में एकत्रित होकर दिल्ली की तरफ कूच करेंगे। किसान हर हाल में इन कानूनों को रद करवाकर रहेंगे। कनवर ग्रेवाल व हर्फ चीमा ने कहा कि महिलाओं के साथ साथ युवाओं का इन धरनों में बढ़ी संख्या में पहुंचना साबित करता है कि पंजाब का प्रत्येक वर्ग इन कानूनों से दुखी है। यदि सभी युवा एक मंच पर एकत्रित हो जाए तो वह हर मैदान में जीत हासिल कर सकते है। दिल्ली में किसानों का इकट्ठ केन्द्र सरकार को इन कानूनों को रद करने के लिए मजबूर कर देगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें