दुष्कर्म:पाखंडी बाबा पर श्रद्धालु युवती ने दर्ज करवाया दुष्कर्म का केस

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
सोशल मीडिया के पाखंडी बाबा पर श्रद्धालु युवती ने दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। पीड़ित सोशल मीडिया पर आरोपी द्वारा किए जाते प्रचार से प्रभावित होकर उसके संपर्क में आई थी। आरोपी पर यह चौथा मामला दर्ज हुआ है। इससे पहले उस पर दहेज, धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काने व कत्ल का मामला भी दर्ज हैं। पीड़ित युवती ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह सोशल मीडिया पर धार्मिक वीडियोज देखा करती थी। इस दौरान उसने मलकीत सिंह निवासी बल्लरा हाल आबाद हमीरगढ़ की वीडियोज भी देखी। जो धर्म के प्रचार के लिए वीडियो डालता था।

इसके बाद उसने मोबाइल के जरिए मलकीत सिंह से संपर्क किया। वह उसके गांव हमीरगढ़ भी आने लग गई थी। मलकीत सिंह ने अपना जन्मदिन भी मनाया था। जिस कारण वह अपने भाइयों के साथ उसके गांव आई थी। इस दौरान सुबह 4 बजे वह उसे चाय देने उसके कमरे में गई थी तो मलकीत सिंह ने उसके साथ जबरदस्ती शारीरिक संबंध बनाए। जिसने किसी को बताने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। पुलिस ने युवती की शिकायत पर मलकीत सिंह के खिलाफ थाना मूनक में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी मलकीत सिंह पहले भी कई मामले दर्ज हैं।

