अव्यवस्था:संगरूर सिविल अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी में मरीजों को नहीं मिल रहीं कई सुविधाएं

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
  • टांके लगाने के लिए अस्पताल में धागा नहीं, मरीजों से बाहर से मंगवाया जा रहा
  • विभिन्न संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि रोष स्वरूप धागों के पैकेट लेकर इमरजेंसी पहुंचे

सिविल अस्पताल कि इमरजेंसी में मरीजों को जरूरी सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पा रही हैं। ताजा मामले में गंभीर रूप से घायल इमरजेंसी में लाए गए मरीज को टांके लगवाने के लिए डॉक्टरों ने धागा बाहर से मंगवाया। शनिवार को विभिन्न संगठनों के प्रतिनिधी रोष स्वरूप धागों के पैकेट लेकर इमरजेंसी में पहुंच गए। संगठन सदस्यों ने डॉक्टरों को धागे सौंप अपना रोष जाहिर किया।

नोबल हैल्पिंग हैंड फाउंडेशन के प्रतिनिधी सतिंदर सैणी ने बताया कि 20 नवंबर की रात सड़क पर करीब व्यक्ति घायल पड़ा था। उन्होंने तुरंत पुलिस व एंबुलेंस को फोन किया। चंद मिनटों में ही मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो नौजवान वहां रूके।

जिन्होंने घायल व्यक्ति को सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। मेरी स्कूटी स्टार्ट नहीं हो रही थी। जिस कारण उसे अस्पताल पहुंचने में समय लग गया। जब वह अस्पताल पहुंचा तो घायल को अस्पताल पहुंचाने वाले नौजवान बाहर से टांका लगाने वाला धागा लेने जा रहे थे। नौजवानों ने बताया कि डाॅक्टर ने कहा कि इमरजेंसी में धागा उपलब्ध नहीं है।

एक अन्य मामले में शहर निवासी सफी मोहम्मद ने बताया कि 24 अक्टूबर को उसके पिता सड़क हादसे में घायल हो गए थे। पिता को करीब 40 टांके लगे थे। डॉक्टरों ने कहा की धागा बाहर से लेकर आओ। जिसमें बाद उन्होंने बाहर से धागा लाकर पिता को टांके लगवाए। हालत ठीक न होने पर वह छुट्टी लेकर लुधियाना के निजी अस्पताल चले गए थे।

अस्पताल में हर तरह का जरूरी सामान उपलब्ध : एसएमओ

एसएमओ संगरूर डॉ. बलजीत सिंह का कहना है कि सिविल अस्पताल संगरूर में दवाओं सहित हर तरह का सामान उपलब्ध है। किसी चीज की कोई कमी नहीं है। बावजूद अगर टांके लगाने के लिए धागा बाहर से मंगवाया गया है तो इसकी जांच की जाएगी और दोषी पाए जाने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

रात को धूरी अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी सेवाएं बंद

वहीं डॉक्टरों की कमी के चलते रात को धूरी सिविल अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी सेवाएं भी बंद कर दी गई हैं। रात की इमरजेंसी सिर्फ नर्स व क्लास फोर कर्मचारी के सहारे ही है।

