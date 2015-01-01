पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:बाजारों में बढ़ रहा है अतिक्रमण प्रशासन बना मूकदर्शक, जगह का अभाव

गिद्दड़बाहा2 घंटे पहले
सिविल प्रशासन और ट्रैफिक पुलिस की दरियादिली के चलते गिद्दड़बाहा के बाजारों में इन दिनों अतिक्रमण इतना बढ़ गया है कि बेहद खुली सड़कें व बाजार भी इन दिनों बेहद तंग नजर आने लगे हैं। शहर के बाजारों में जगह-जगह बेतरतीब खड़े वाहन ट्रैफिक जाम का कारण बन रहे हैं।

लोगों द्वारा अपने घरों व व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों के बाहर किए गए अतिक्रमण को शायद प्रशासन की आंखें देखने के सक्षम नहीं हैं। दीपावली के त्योहार के चलते शहर के बाजारों में अतिक्रमण इतना बढ़ गया है कि वाहन से चलना तो दूर पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। शहर में कई बैंकों के समक्ष बिजली के साइलेंट डीजी सैट रखे हुए हैं।

इन डीजी सैटज की वजह से इन प्रतिष्ठानों में आने वाले लोग अपने वाहनों को जगह के अभाव में सड़क किनारे खड़े करने को मजबूर होते हैं जिससे ट्रैफिक की समस्या उत्पन्न हो जाती हैं।

