प्रदर्शन:बहादरपुर में पटवारी को हटाए जाने के विराेध में किसानों ने डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष किया प्रदर्शन

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  • आरोप : पराली जलाने की रिपोर्ट तैयार करने गए पटवारी का किसानों ने किया था घेराव, प्रशासन ने पटवारी हटाकर गांव के लिए लोगों की सुविधाएं बंद की

5 नवंबर को गांव बहादरपुर में पराली जलाने पर रिपोर्ट तैयार करने गए पटवारी का किसानों की ओर से घेराव किए जाने की घटना के बाद प्रशासन द्वारा गांव से पटवारी को ही हटा दिया गया। नतीजन गांव के लोगों के गिरदावरी समेत अन्य रोजमर्रा के काम ठप पड़ गए। ऐसे में किरती किसान यूनियन के सदस्यों में प्रशासन के प्रति रोष है। गुस्साए यूनियन सदस्यों ने जिला प्रबंधकीय परिसर का घेराव कर गांव में पटवारी की नियुक्ति करने की मांग उठाई। यूनियन का आरोप है कि प्रशासन ने गांव से पटवारी को हटाकर गांव के किसानों को परेशान करने की साजिश रची है।

वहीं, धरने को संबोधित करते हुए किरती किसान यूनियन के जिला कनवीनर जसदीप बहादूरपुर, दर्शन कुनरां व सुखदेव उभावाल ने कहा कि एक तरफ केन्द्र सरकार ने कृषि कानून लाकर किसानों को उजाडऩे का काम किया है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ किसान हितैशी कहलाने वाली पंजाब की कांग्रेस सरकार पराली के नाम पर किसानों को परेशान कर रही है। पंजाब के अधिकारी अपने तानाशाही रवैये से किसानों को बेवजह परेशान कर रहे हैं। धान की पराली का हल किसानों को देने की बजाय उन पर केस दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। गांवों में कार्रवाई करने पहुंचे अधिकारियों का शांतिपूर्वक घेराव करने वाले किसानों पर झूूठे मामले दर्ज करने की धमकियां दी जा रही हैं। ऐसे में गांवों के लोगों को परेशान करने के लिए उनकी सुविधाएं बंद करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

इस संबंधी यूथ विंग के राज्य कन्वीनर भूपिंदर लोंगोवाल ने बताया कि 5 नवंबर को गांव बहादरपुर में पटवारी पराली जलाने वाले किसानों की रिपोर्ट तैयार करने पहुंचे थे, जिसका आसपास के किसानों ने घेराव कर दिया था। घेराव किए गए पटवारी के समर्थन में दूसरे पटवारी और सचिव मौके पर पहुंचे तो उनका भी घेराव कर लिया गया। ऐसे में 15 पंचायती सचिव, 21 पटवारी व नायब तहसीलदार 10 घंटे तक घेराव में फंसे रहे थे। शाम को मौके पर पहुंचे एसडीएम की ओर से किसानों पर किसी तरह की कार्रवाई नहीं करने का भरोसा देकर घेराव समाप्त करवा दिया था।

पटवारी की ड‌्यूटी लगाने के आश्वासन पर धरना हुआ समाप्त
घटना के बाद प्रशासन ने गांव बहादपुर से पटवारी को हटा लिया गया, जिस कारण किसानों को लिमट आदि के लिए गिरदावरी समेत अन्य कामों के लिए पटवारी की जरूरत होने पर काम ठप पड़ रहे हैं। गांववासियाें का अाराेप है कि प्रशासन ने गांव के लोगों को परेशान करने के लिए साजिश रची है। उधर, नायब तहसीलदार केके मित्तल की ओर से प्रदर्शनकारियों को दो दिन के भीतर गांव में पटवारी की ड‌्यूटी लगाने का आश्वासन दिए जाने के बाद धरने को समाप्त कर दिया गया।

