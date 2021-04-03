पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी:लावारिस पशुओं से भरीं 7 ट्रालियां लेकर किसान डीसी दफ्तर पहुंचे

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
  • सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने किए गेट बंद, गुस्साए किसानों ने सड़क पर खड़ी कीं ट्रालियां, समस्या हल करने के आश्वासन के बाद पशुओं को गोशाला छोड़ा

लावारिस पशुओं से परेशान गांव चंगाल के किसान वीरवार पशुओं को सात ट्रालियों में भरकर डीसी दफ्तर पहुंच गए। गुस्साए किसानों ने प्रशासन और पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। मामले का पता चलते ही सिटी पुलिस स्टेशन के एसएचओ गुरबीर सिंह पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। किसान पशुओं को डीसी दफ्तर में छोड़ना चाहते थे, परंतु मौके पर तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मचारियों ने डीसी दफ्तर के गेट बंद कर दिए। पुलिस फोर्स ने किसानों को शांत कर प्रशासन से बैठक करवाकर मामले का हल करवाने का आश्वासन दिलाया गया।

ऐसे में किसानों ने पशुओं से भरी ट्रालियों को डीसी दफ्तर के बाहर सड़क पर खड़ा कर दिया। जिसके बाद किसानों की नायब तहसीलदार केके मित्तल के साथ बैठक हुई। बैठक दौरान नायब तहसीलदार ने विश्वास दिलाया कि जल्द समस्या का हल कर दिया जाएगा, फिलहाल पशुओं को गोशाला में छोड़ दिया गया।

अधिकारियों के दफ्तरों और घरों के आगे पशु छोड़ने की दी चेतावनी- किसानों का आरोप है कि सरकार लोगों से काऊ सैस चार्ज कर रही है। बिजली के बिलों तक में भी काऊ सैस लिया जा रहा है। किसानों की ओर से गोशालाओं को तूड़ी दी जा रही है, बावजूद पशुओं को सड़कों से पकड़ा नहीं जा रहा है। चेतावनी दी गई कि यदि लावारिस पशुओं की समस्या का स्थाई हल न किया गया तो सभी संघर्षशील संगठन इक्ट्ठा होकर रोजाना पशुओं को पकड़कर लाएंगे और अधिकारियों के दफ्तरों और घरों के आगे छोड़े देंगे।

‘कोई सुनवाई न होने पर ऐसा कदम उठाया’
किसान सांझा मोर्चा के नेता धन्ना सिंह, बंत सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह ने कहा कि लावारिस पशुओं की गिनती लगातार बढ़ रही है, जिस पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। यह पशु रोजाना खेतों में दाखिल हो जाते हैं और फसल खराब कर देते हैं। इसके अलावा सड़कों पर डेरा लगाकर बैठे रहते हैं, जिस कारण सड़क हादसों में बढ़ौतरी हो रही है। प्रशासन को बार- बार इनके स्थाई हल की मांग उठाई जा चुकी है बावजूद समस्या ज्यों की त्यों बनी हुई है। वीरवार को किसानों को मजबूरी में पशु डीसी दफ्तर लाने पड़े हैं।

2 माह से पशुओं को संभाल रहे किसान
16 मार्च 2020 को भी गांव के लोग पशुओं से भरी 5 ट्रालियां लेकर डीसी दफ्तर पहुंचे थे। किसानों का कहना है कि वह पिछले 2 माह से पशुओं को पकड़ गांव में एक जगह पर इकट्ठे कर रहे थे, परंतु अब वह इनकी अधिक देर तक संभाल नहीं कर सकते, क्योंकि किसानों की दिल्ली में भी ड्यूटियां लगी हैं। ऐसे में प्रशासन और सरकार को ही इन लावारिस पशुओं की संभाल करनी होगी।

एक वर्ष में 18 से अधिक लोगों की जा चुकी जान
बता दें कि लावारिस पशुओं के कारण पिछले एक वर्ष से जिले में 18 से अधिक लोगों की हादसों में मौत हो चुकी है। जिसके जिले भर में लोगों ने प्रदर्शन तक किए थे। डीसी की कोठी पर लोगों ने कैंडल मार्च कर कोठी के समक्ष दिए तक जलाए गए थे। ऐसे में डीसी की ओर से जिले की सभी नगर कौंसिल और पंचायतों को लावारिश पशुओं को पकड़ कर गोशालाओं और साझे स्थानों पर रखने के आदेश दिए थे। डेढ़ वर्ष पहले संगरूर में 2 माह तक मुहिम भी चली जिसमें 500 पशुओं को पकड़े जाने का दावा किया जा रहा है। अब 6 माह से पशुओं को पकड़ने की मुहिम ठप पड़ी है।


