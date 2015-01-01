पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवाॅर्ड:गगनदीप लिल्ली को पंक्चुअलिटी, कुलविंदर सिंह को लक्की कपल का मिला अवाॅर्ड

संगरूर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के सुनाम स्थित लायंस क्लब सुनाम रॉयल्ज ने जगमोहन सिंह की अगुअाई में समागम आयोजित किया, जिसमें जिला योजना बोर्ड के चेयरमैन और जिला कांग्रेस के प्रधान राजिंदर राजा ने मुख्य मेहमान और एसपी गुरमीत सिंह, समाजसेवी निशान टोनी, अग्रवाल सभा के प्रधान मनप्रीत बांसल ने विशेष मेहमान के तौर पर शिरकत की।

इस मौके पर चेयरमैन मनिंदर सिंह लखमीरवाला, चेयरमैन मेंबरशिप प्रवीन गर्गष, सचिव वरिंदर बांसल, प्रोजेक्ट चेयरमैन परमिंदर जार्ज के अतिरिक्त राजेश कुमार, सुमित सिंगला, डॉ. अंयुशमंन फूल, प्रोजेक्ट एडवाइजर कुलविंदर नामधारी, सचिन गर्ग, मुनीश गुप्ता, गगनदीप लिल्ली आदि ने हिस्सा लिया। मुख्य मेहमान राजिंदर राजा ने समाजसेवा में योगदान के लिए क्लब की की सरहाना की। इस अवसर पर गगनदीप लिल्ली को पंचुअलिटी अवार्ड, कुलविंदर सिंह को लक्की कपल, परनीत सलवी की बेटी को लक्की चाइल्ड का अवार्ड दिया गया। कार्यक्रम में रजनीश गर्ग, अनुप्रीत जोड़ा, परमानंद कांसल, अशोक कांसल, कर्ण गोयल, प्रवीन बिट्टू, मुकेश नागपाल, सतनाम हंजरा, हरिंदरपाल कंडा, सरबजीत चीमा, मनप्रीत सिंह, गुरशरण धालीवाल, अंग्रेज सिंह, राजेश शर्मा, जतिंदर फौजी, हरविंदर सिंह, रिंकू कुमार, आशु गुप्ता, अभिषेक मित्तल, रजनीश चीमा आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें